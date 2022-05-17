Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” featuring Tekno Debuts at No. 1, Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” Rises to No. 4

In the process, it sets a new record for the biggest streaming week ever in a week since TurnTable Charts began tracking in July 2020 – breaking the previous record held by Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse”

Additionally, it sets a new record for the biggest total activity by a song in history; again surpassing the record previously held by “Finesse” on chart dated on March 14, 2022. Interestingly, the record for biggest streaming week/biggest total activity have been broken three times in 2022; “Baddest Boy (Remix)” on January 31, “Finesse” on March 14 and “Buga” on chart dated May 16. All three songs were boosted by record-breaking streaming numbers during the tracking week.

“Buga” is Kizz Daniel’s third No. 1 entry on the Top 50 – same as Omah Lay and Burna Boy, and two behind Davido who holds the record for most No. 1s on the chart. “Buga” is Tekno’s first chart topper in Nigeria.

The song contains production credit for both Reward Beatz and Blaise Beatz – the latter has emerged as the No. 1 producer of Q1 2022 and this marks his third No. 1 entry on the Top 50 (all with Kizz Daniel). Reward Beatz tops the chart for the first time after a previous top 10 entry on “Oshe” by Kizz Daniel with The Cavemen.

Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” drops to No. 2 after leading the Top 50 for five consecutive weeks. It tallied 3.36 million equivalent streams (No. 2 on streaming, down 16%) and 37.8 million in radio reach (No. 7 on radio, down 14.5%)

Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” drops 2-3, it continues to lead the radio chart after tallying 50.5 million in radio reach (down 1%) and 2.17 million equivalent streams (No. 6 on streaming, down 11%).

Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Darkoo, Mayorkun and King Promise rises to No.4 on this week’s Top 50; it tallied 2.97 million equivalent streams (No. 4 on streaming, up 51%) and 27.3 million in radio reach (No. 14 on radio, up 380%).

Rema’s “Calm Down” drops 4-5 on this week’s top 50; the song has spent all of its 13 weeks on the chart in the top five. It peaked at No. 2.

Asake’s “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy slides 3-6 after toping the chart for one week. Young Jonn’s “Dada (Remix)” with Davido holds at its No. 7 peak for another week.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Pheelz & BNXN’s “Finesse” falls 5-8 after topping the chart for three weeks. BNXN’s “Kilometer (Remix)” with Zinoleesky slips 6-9 while Victony’s “Kolomental” debuts at No. 10 – following the release of the artiste’s Outlaw EP.

“Kolomental” is Victony’s second top ten entry – after the No. 2-peaking “Holy Father” with Mayorkun. It tallied 1.02 million equivalent streams (No. 24 on streaming) and 40. 6 million in radio reach (No. 5 on radio) and 2.95 million in TV reach (No. 48 on TV).

Just outside this week’s top ten; Naira Marley’s “o dun” with Zinoleesky debuts at No. 12 while T Dollar’s “Rise” starts at No. 21, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” at No. 20 and FUTURE’s “WAIT FOR U” with Tems and Drake at No. 25.

Ahead of next week’s Top 50 which will see five major releases aim to debut and challenge for No. 1, Kizz Daniel’s “Buga,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last” and Spinall & Asake’s “PALAZZO” are the leading the race.

---