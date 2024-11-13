Kizz Daniel weighs in on Davido-Wizkid rivalry amid fan pressure

Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, was recently cornered by a user on X to share what he thinks about his colleague, Wizkid.

This conversation, which started because he engaged in a banter with fans via his X (formerly Twitter) page, has been speculated to be as a result of Kizz Daniel's recent collaborations with Davido and perceived closeness with the Afrobeats star.

The exchange started after Kizz Daniel expressed his love for indigenous hip hop rapper, Phyno as a standalone post. A user then responded in a cynical manner, fueling rumoured conversations impugning his sexuality.

In a bid to discredit the assumptions, the 'Twe Twe' crooner swiftly clapped back. Replying the post, another user dared him to "diss" Wizkid.

Refraining from taking sides, Kizz Daniel chose to respect the duo, praising their legacy and contributions to the industry.

"I bet 30BG will love this. Na machala and baddest workings most of us dey enjoy now, it will be unwise my brother. Respect the ones before you," he rejoined.

In a follow-up post, the multi-award winning artist also spoke highly of Olamide, Don Jazzy and Phyno, referring to them as the "godfathers" of the new generation.

"That’s the Godfather of the New industry along side Don Jazzy and Phyno … story for another day," he wrote.