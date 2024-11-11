RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kizz Daniel and Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kizz Daniel recruits Adekunle Gold for a new party-starting single.

Kizz Daniel & Adekunle Gold combine for new hit single 'Pano Tona'

Produced by frequent collaborators Philkeys, Blaise Beat, and Reward Beats, ‘Pano tona' merges Kizz Daniel’s signature smooth, melodic style with Adekunle Gold’s dynamic Afro-fusion sound.

On ‘Pano tona', Kizz Daniel proves once more his ability to incorporate personal experiences and stories in his songs and Adekunle Gold known for his urban highlife style complements Kizz Daniel's energetic delivery with his smooth, soulful vocals, creating a perfect blend that gives a spellbinding layer to the song. Not only do both superstars hand off the baton for the verses and choruses perfectly on ‘Pano Tano’, but the song also goes to stands as a classic in both performers’ rich catalog of songs as its uptempo pace and rhythmic chorus are unequivocal.

Kizz Daniel reflects on his recent achievements, saying, “It’s been a remarkable year for me with the success of the songs I have released thus far celebrating a decade spent in the industry, and it only pushed me to create even more music that fans would love. ‘Pano tona’ with Adekunle is part of that journey.” Adekunle Gold adds, “Pano Tona is a track that celebrates our shared love for Afrobeat”

With less than two months to round off the year, ‘Pano tona’ is set to cement the yearlong ‘Vado at 10’ celebration as he continues to emphasise his status as one of Afrobeats biggest stars.

