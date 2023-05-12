Kizz Daniel returns with new exciting single 'Shu Peru'

Listeners will remember that 'Shu Peru' is a slang popularized by Orezi with his hit record. Kizz Daniel is set to deliver another hit record as he taps ace producer Reward Beats for his new Amapiano cut. The song was mixed by and mastered by renowned LA based engineer Jaycen Joshua.

In addition to the audio release, the music video is also set to be premiered and it was directed by award-winning Director TG Omori.

Since making his debut, Kizz Daniel has continued to dazzle fans with his sensational ability to make easily digestible songs that invariably reach hit status.

ADVERTISEMENT