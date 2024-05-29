ADVERTISEMENT
Kizz Daniel is set to continue his hit run with two new singles

Kizz Daniel is expected to drop new singles 'Double' & 'Baby Sha'.

Kizz Daniel made this revelation on his Instagram page on May 28, 2024, in a post of him and his wife in what seems like a video shoot for the new single 'Baby Sha'.

The new singles are expected to be released on May 30, 2024, and they will come off the back of the release of his hit-filled EP 'Thankz Alot'.

Kizz Daniel has been in fine form in 2024 first releasing the Davido-assisted remix of his hit single 'Twe Twe' before sharing a 4 track EP that packed the hits 'Showa', 'Too Busy To Be Bae,' and 'Sonner'.

The award-winning sensation recently marked a high point in his career after a sold-out show at the OVO Wembley Arena in the UK where over 10,000 fans filled up the hall to see him perform his hit single.

Since revealing his marital status, Kizz Daniel's wife has been a recurring figure in his promotional videos on social media.

Kizz Daniel's new singles can be expected to convey the groovy signature that combines Indigenous elements with pop music and relatable writing that makes him a brilliant songwriter.

