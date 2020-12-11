Today, Ghana’s rising singer, King Promise announces his deal with 5k Entertainment, in partnership with Sony Music. With a project on the horizon for next, fans are set for a real treat for what is to come next year – watch this space!

On the same day, he also releases the visuals to his latest track ‘Alright’ which features superstar, Shatta Wale.

With the release, he maintains a run which follows his previous releases ‘Sisa’ and ‘Baby I’m Jealous’ with Mr Eazi, King Promise returns to end 2020 on a high.

Singing over a smooth Altranova produced instrumental, the Ghanaian singer merges his amazing vocal ability and melodic flow with Shatta’s trademark and bouncy rap ability - culminating in a track which undoubtably will make listeners want to rejoice.

“I’ve always wanted to collab with Shatta. It always came down to finding the right song for us and when I made “Alright”, he was the first person who come to mind. The song talks about not giving up & to keep keeping on. Motivation for the people at the same time something they will move their feet to and he was just the perfect fit. Super excited about it.” Says King Promise.

Watch the new single with Shatta Wale HERE.