King Perry shares new EP titled 'Continental Playlist'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented genre-bending artist King Perry is set to start 2023 on a high as he drops a new EP titled 'Continental Playlist'.

King Perryy
King Perryy

Artist: King Perry

Album Title: Continental Playlist (EP)

Genre: Afro-pop, Dancehall

Date of Release: February 10th, 2023

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

King Perry - 'Continental Playlist'
King Perry - 'Continental Playlist' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 18 minute 14 seconds

Features: 4 - Tekno, Victony, Ria Sean, and 1da Banton

Label: Continental/ distributed by Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: A groundbreaking artist, King Perry is one of the most unique and intriguing figures in Africa’s expanding dancehall scene. With the release of 'Continental Playlist', which also features appearances by Tekno, Victony, Ria Sean, and 1da Banton, he cements his place as one of Africa’s most important voices. While the projects’ title celebrates King Perryy’s continental sound, the project pulls Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, drill, pop, and more into an eclectic, layered sound that defies simple genre tags.

Speaking on the new project, King Perryy said: “It was a great experience finishing up this project. I spent the whole of last year working on this project and producing 50 songs, experimenting with different sounds, trying new melodies with my voice, and just discovering myself in the music. I made sure I was getting the right message across by making sure my songs conveyed who I was as an artist as well as where I was at the time.”

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

