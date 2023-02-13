King Perry shares new EP titled 'Continental Playlist'

Details/Takeaway: A groundbreaking artist, King Perry is one of the most unique and intriguing figures in Africa’s expanding dancehall scene. With the release of 'Continental Playlist', which also features appearances by Tekno , Victony , Ria Sean , and 1da Banton , he cements his place as one of Africa’s most important voices. While the projects’ title celebrates King Perryy’s continental sound, the project pulls Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, drill, pop, and more into an eclectic, layered sound that defies simple genre tags.

Speaking on the new project, King Perryy said: “It was a great experience finishing up this project. I spent the whole of last year working on this project and producing 50 songs, experimenting with different sounds, trying new melodies with my voice, and just discovering myself in the music. I made sure I was getting the right message across by making sure my songs conveyed who I was as an artist as well as where I was at the time.”