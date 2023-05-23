The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kerno shares his insight

#FeatureByNwatuKennedy

Kerno wants you to get in your feels
Bringing his own flavour into the mix, Nwatu Kennedy Uchechukwu, best known as Kerno, is making his own mark on the genre. And don’t be fooled, his approach to music is anything but mid.

"Honestly, (music) was like my best go-to when I was growing up and a medium to express myself," the Nigerian-born rapper shares on starting his journey from as young as 12 years old.

Hailing from Enugu State, one of the calmest cities in Nigeria, Kerno noticed the abundance of musical talents who were chewed and spat out of the entertainment industry.

He was despondent about pursuing this dream but a friend helped him realise his potential.

Inspired by his own experiences in the past year, Kerno’s singles becomes a diary of his ups and downs. "I’ve always been the type to hold back on emotions when I feel things, Even though I feel it to the full extent. I just keep it in like it’s not sewing through me," he says.

The essence of the moody singles is captured by the trippy Mine and You Dey Hear which captures contemporary sounds and fuses it with the percussive nature of Afrobeats. Kerno’s effortless flow ties it together, accompanied by his effortless writing as seen in Hypnotised and Chemical.

Kerno’s considered approach has assisted his musicality, only taking to a booth or writing when absolutely necessary.

"I’m not the type to spend like 10 days writing a song or something. I feel like if you have to think too much to write a song, that song is not ready to come out yet so you can just chill," says Kerno .

"When you are talking about yourself or things that happened in your life, don’t take too much time to write. You already know."

As there is mounting pressure to talk about social issues, there is still a space for music whose sole purpose is to be enjoyed and uplift people – something Kerno sees as a necessity coming from a country whose music he views as being very happy.

"Everybody in this generation is trying to be hard, talking about hooking and being scared to enter proper relationships because everything ends in the talking stage and that’s the craziest part of this generation. I want people to stop not having feelings. It could hurt but at the end of the day, just feel baby, just feel."

Having set the groundwork for a vibrant festive season, Kerno has worked on a number of collaborations which are set to be released soon.

