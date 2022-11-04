Kenzyafricanboy set to release new single, 'WET'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kenzyafricanboy real name “Umelechi Dominic Ferdinand “ who hails from Imo state is a Nigerian artist who believes he has no genre of music.

The talented singer started his music career in 2017 as a member of a music group called FBI in federation theater at Nnamdi Azikwe university (Unizik).

He has previously released a single titled “Iyomi” in September 2021 and also followed up with another song titled “Love Vibes”.

He has been influenced with different sounds in the Nigerian music scene which has made positive impacts on this path of his career.

Kenzyafricanboy made it known that he is not relenting in the ever busy & content filled music scene as he is about to release a new song named “WET” which will be officially released on the 25th of November, 2022.

