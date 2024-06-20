ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Kendrick Lamar delivered one of the most iconic diss records with 'Not Like Us'.

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times
Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times

Recommended articles

After releasing several diss records, Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us' as a victory lap in his feud with Drake. The hip-hop club banger instantly became a favourite among listeners while breaking multiple streaming records in the process.

On June 19, 2024, Kendrick Lamar performed the song for the first time at a packed-out pop-out concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Not only did Kendrick Lamar perform the diss record, he rolled it back 5 times to an excited crowd who sang along to every word.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance was introduced by hip-hop icon Dr Dre who joined Kendrick Lamar on stage to perform the hit diss record that tagged Drake as a poser in American hip-hop while stating that the Canadian rapper was not like them.

While 'Not Like Us' was the highlight of the pop-out concert, Kendrick also performed another Drake diss record 'Euphoria' whose lyrics he tweaked to pass a message to the 6 god.

During the performance of 'Euphoria', Lamar substituted the line "Matter of fact, I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him" for "Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect" which is a direct message to Drake.

Kendrick Lamar's performance at The Forum marks another high point in his rap feud with Drake which continues to generate conversation on its long-term impact on their respective careers and hip hop.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music. He is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and guiding a young audience through the maze of pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

Odumodublvck commends Ayra Starr and Tems for making it in the music industry

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Davido sues Sophia Momodu for joint custody of their daughter Imade

Bahdman Niko embraces his role as a street emissary on 'Boyahnah II' [Review]

Bahdman Niko embraces his role as a street emissary on 'Boyahnah II' [Review]

Phyna refutes Whitemoney's claim that she received her outstanding BBnaija prizes

Phyna refutes Whitemoney's claim that she received her outstanding BBnaija prizes

Legendary music families The Kutis & Marleys unite for historic collaboration

Legendary music families The Kutis & Marleys unite for historic collaboration

Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

Adekunle Gold's 'Falling Up' played in Louis Vuitton's Paris fashion show

Burna Boy hints at new song, reveals favourite meal and favourite song

Burna Boy hints at new song, reveals favourite meal and favourite song

Simi unveils release date for her fourth album 'Lost and Found'

Simi unveils release date for her fourth album 'Lost and Found'

Pulse Sports

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist (Meta AI)

10 songs for your Father's Day Playlist

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

Burna Boy sets new record for highest-grossing concert by an African artist in the US

5X Grammy winner PJ Morton features Fireboy, Asa, Mádé Kuti on new album

5X Grammy winner PJ Morton features Fireboy, Asa, Mádé Kuti on new album

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States

Rema's 'Calm Down' makes African streaming history in the United States