Kendrick performs his Drake diss record 'Not Like Us' 5 times in pop-out concert

After releasing several diss records, Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us' as a victory lap in his feud with Drake. The hip-hop club banger instantly became a favourite among listeners while breaking multiple streaming records in the process.

On June 19, 2024, Kendrick Lamar performed the song for the first time at a packed-out pop-out concert at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Not only did Kendrick Lamar perform the diss record, he rolled it back 5 times to an excited crowd who sang along to every word.

ADVERTISEMENT

The performance was introduced by hip-hop icon Dr Dre who joined Kendrick Lamar on stage to perform the hit diss record that tagged Drake as a poser in American hip-hop while stating that the Canadian rapper was not like them.

While 'Not Like Us' was the highlight of the pop-out concert, Kendrick also performed another Drake diss record 'Euphoria' whose lyrics he tweaked to pass a message to the 6 god.

During the performance of 'Euphoria', Lamar substituted the line "Matter of fact, I ain't even bleed him yet, can I bleed him" for "Give me Tupac’s ring back and I might give you a little respect" which is a direct message to Drake.