Hitmaking producer Kel P joins forces with Blaqbonez for new single 'Warning!'
Serial hitmaking producer Kel P teams up with superstar rapper Blaqbonez for a new sensational single titled 'Warning!'.
This dynamic collaboration brings together two titans of the genre, promising an invigorating and rhythmically charged anthem that is sure to resonate with fans worldwide.
'Warning!' serves as a precursor to Kel-P’s highly anticipated EP, 'Bully Season Vol. 2', scheduled for launch on June 28th.
With a playful nod to the adage that "pretty girls love Afrobeats," this project is poised to highlight Kel-P's innate ability to craft infectious hits that compel listeners to hit the dance floor.
Following Kel-P’s successful debut single of the year 'In My Feelings,' featuring acclaimed French rapper, Kalash, an acoustic remix of the track, as well as an alternate version featuring the rising Canadian R&B sensation, Chikoruss, 'Warning!' serves as the come back home record for Kel-P which therefore not only amplifies the anticipation surrounding 'Bully Season Vol. 2' but also underscores Kel-P’s prowess as a hitmaker capable of creating music that resonates with diverse audiences.
The upcoming EP, 'Bully Season Vol. 2', promises to be a continuation of Kel-P’s musical journey, showcasing his signature sound and creative flair.
As Kel-P and Blaqbonez unite for 'Warning!' listeners can expect a fusion of talents that encapsulates the vibrancy and spirit of Afrobeats music.
Stay tuned for the official release of 'Bully Season Vol. 2' on June 28th, as Kel-P solidifies his position as a leading figure in the contemporary music scene, captivating audiences with his infectious beats and irresistible melodies.
