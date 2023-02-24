ADVERTISEMENT
Grammy Award-winning Producer and Singer Kel-P unveils DebutEP 'Bully Season Vol.1'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented singer and producer Kel-P has released his debut EP titled 'Bully Season 1' as he aims to solidify his foray into singing.

Artist: Kel-P

EP Title: Bully Season 1

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: February 24th, 2023

Producers: London, KdaGreat, Northboi, Krizbeatz, and Iotosh

Song Art:

Length: 13 minute 18 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Jones Worldwide, under exclusive licence to Virgin Records France

Details/Takeaway: After years of being at the forefront of music production working with the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Skip Marley, Rema, and Angelique Kidjo and producing sounds that have gone on to become Grammy-winning works, Nigerian multihyphenate KEL-P (aka Kel P Vibes) is now ready to launch into another realm of music capabilities as he showcases his vocal talents on his debut EP “Bully Season Vol.1”.

Released via Universal Music France International and Jones Worldwide, “Bully Season Vol.1” was written by KEL-P, with production assistance from London, KdaGreat, Northboi, Krizbeatz, and Iotosh. Mixed and mastered by Leandro “Dro” Hidalgo. The 5-track project is propelled by KEL-P’s alluring voice and authentic sound, which are served up on a musical platter of Afropop, Afrobeats, Dancehall, and HipHop soundscapes.

The lead single of the project, “One More Night”, a powerful, mid-tempo tune with cathartic, raw intensity captures the listener right away. Kel-P’s slick, charismatic flows are supported by Nelly & Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” sampled instrumental, which melds seamlessly with his powerful vocal performances. On “Tropicana”, KEL-P delivers a medley laced with guitar riffs, while showing off his hospitable nature through his love-themed lyrics. On the London- produced “True Love”, KEL-P takes the listener on a sonic ride. The Afrobeats-styled tune rendered in vernacular is the perfect party starter with its repetitive catchy hook.

Speaking about the EP, KEL-P said: “What inspired this Project was my life leading to this moment. My Journey through my career including my wins, my losses, my relationships and my work ethic. I want the listeners to feel happy and just dance.”

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

