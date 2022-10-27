RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Johnny Drille is set to release new EP, 'Home'

Nigerian singing sensation Johnny Drille has announced that he will releasing a new EP he calls 'Home'.

Details: R&B sensation Johnny Drille has announced via his Twitter account that he is set to release a new EP titled 'Home.' He made the announcement on Wednesday, 26th October 2022 and the release is set for release on Friday, 28th October.

According to Johnny Drille, the EP contains a piece of his heart in word and letter, and it has some of the best songs he has ever made with some incredible artists. Earlier in the week, Johnny Drille teased a single with Phyno which is set to be one of the singles on the EP.

"Hey, I’ve made this specially for you, a piece of my heart in words and letters, some of the best songs I ever made with some of the most incredible artistes, which I can’t wait to share with you. My new extended play that I’ve called HOME will be out this Friday

JD," he tweeted.

Johnny Drille's last release is 'How Are You' which is an inspirational song that has received warm reception from listeners who seem not be able to get enough of the song. His upcoming EP will be a way for the singing sensation to wrap up what has been a successful 2022.

