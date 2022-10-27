Johnny Drille is set to release new EP, 'Home'

According to Johnny Drille, the EP contains a piece of his heart in word and letter, and it has some of the best songs he has ever made with some incredible artists. Earlier in the week, Johnny Drille teased a single with Phyno which is set to be one of the singles on the EP.

"Hey, I’ve made this specially for you, a piece of my heart in words and letters, some of the best songs I ever made with some of the most incredible artistes, which I can’t wait to share with you. My new extended play that I’ve called HOME will be out this Friday

JD," he tweeted.