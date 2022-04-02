RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Joey Jaey drops new music titled, 'Bam Bam'

A video for ‘Bam Bam’ is in the works as Joey Joe looks forward to consolidating his place in the ever evolving Afrobeats scene.

Canada based Nigerian artiste Joey Jaey has released a brand new tune titled ‘Bam Bam’.

Joey is a singer, songwriter and vocalist who is quite experimental with the music he creates. This is evident in his past releases which are heavily influenced by R&B and Soul.

But this is the first time he's taken a musical detour into Nigeria's most popular genre, Afrobeats. 'Bam Bam' has all the marking of a viral hit, especially with the seamless delivery of engaging lyrics over excellent production.

Stream the single everywhere.

