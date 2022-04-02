Canada based Nigerian artiste Joey Jaey has released a brand new tune titled ‘Bam Bam’.
Joey Jaey drops new music titled, ‘Bam Bam’
A video for ‘Bam Bam’ is in the works as Joey Joe looks forward to consolidating his place in the ever evolving Afrobeats scene.
Joey is a singer, songwriter and vocalist who is quite experimental with the music he creates. This is evident in his past releases which are heavily influenced by R&B and Soul.
But this is the first time he's taken a musical detour into Nigeria's most popular genre, Afrobeats. 'Bam Bam' has all the marking of a viral hit, especially with the seamless delivery of engaging lyrics over excellent production.
