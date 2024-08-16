ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian rap sensation Jeriq has released his highly anticipated album 'King'.

I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert
I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Jeriq spoke on his journey to fame and the support he enjoys from his base.

According to Jeriq, his journey into music started as a chorister in the Catholic Church where he had his earliest artistic development. He also pointed out that listening to his father play Igbo Highlife music also contributed to his decision to be an artist.

"I started music when I was in [the] Catholic church. I was in the choir, so that was when I got into contact with music for the first time. My dad always played Emeka Morocco’s music, so it was a combination of church and the music I was hearing growing up. When I was done with school—that was in 2015—I jumped into the studio and recorded a track. I’d been writing songs before then, but that was when I recorded and released my first official track."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the release of his new album 'King,' Jeriq released the single 'Jehovah' whose video he says was inspired by his desire to motivate the street.

"The music video is inspiring and that was what I was trying to achieve. I was trying to inspire the streets, because if you watch the video, you see when I was broke, and I was not ok. It’s just a video of "rags to riches”—that was what the video was [talking] about. It’s time [to] inspire the streets, telling [people] not to give up. As long as you keep hustling, one day it must be your time to shine."

Jeriq's new album comes off the back of what he describes as a trying period where had to navigate several challenges. According to the rapper, 'King' is a celebration of triumph and a declaration of his status.

Apple Music's Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida
Apple Music's Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It’s all about celebration and fulfillment for me because I went through a lot. The album is basically full of stories about my trials, tribulations, and triumphs. That track is telling people I’ve finally won, telling my mum, too, that I’ve finally made it. That track is about celebrating, manifesting, and confirming that I’m the king of this 'ting, bro.

Jeriq made the news in 2023 after 15,000 people turned up to his concert in his hometown of Enugu. The rapper tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio that he's a hometown hero who owes his success to the street. He also shares that he intends to take it a step further by headlining a stadium concert next.

"Where I’m from, I’m the voice of the streets—I’m the hometown hero. I love the streets; I’m from the streets, so we connect with each other. If I’m being honest with you, the streets made me. I can’t do anything without the streets, so I’m planning on hosting a stadium show this November, something like then I did previously. I’m taking it bigger."

Jeriq's new album 'King' was released on August 16, 2024, and it's another milestone in his career where he now occupies a driving seat in Nigerian indigenous rap music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Timaya releases 9th album 'Gladiator', features Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage

Timaya releases 9th album 'Gladiator', features Phyno, Olamide, Tiwa Savage

It has led to significant embarrassment - Charly Boy on seizure of Nigerian jets in France

It has led to significant embarrassment - Charly Boy on seizure of Nigerian jets in France

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

Ini Dima-Okojie gives up bread, meat and other foods in bid to shrink fibroid

I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

I am too disciplined to become a thief - Actress Lizzy Anjorin debunks reports

I am too disciplined to become a thief - Actress Lizzy Anjorin debunks reports

5 people charged in connection to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

5 people charged in connection to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

6 Nollywood films from the 1990s and where to watch them now

6 Nollywood films from the 1990s and where to watch them now

Being happy is more important than being together - Yul Edochie on P-Square feud

Being happy is more important than being together - Yul Edochie on P-Square feud

'House of Ga'a' remains most-watched Netflix film in Nigeria after 3 weeks

'House of Ga'a' remains most-watched Netflix film in Nigeria after 3 weeks

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'