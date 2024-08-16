I am a hometown hero - Jeriq boasts as he reveals plan for a stadium concert

In a recent interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio, Jeriq spoke on his journey to fame and the support he enjoys from his base.

According to Jeriq, his journey into music started as a chorister in the Catholic Church where he had his earliest artistic development. He also pointed out that listening to his father play Igbo Highlife music also contributed to his decision to be an artist.

"I started music when I was in [the] Catholic church. I was in the choir, so that was when I got into contact with music for the first time. My dad always played Emeka Morocco’s music, so it was a combination of church and the music I was hearing growing up. When I was done with school—that was in 2015—I jumped into the studio and recorded a track. I’d been writing songs before then, but that was when I recorded and released my first official track."

Ahead of the release of his new album 'King,' Jeriq released the single 'Jehovah' whose video he says was inspired by his desire to motivate the street.

"The music video is inspiring and that was what I was trying to achieve. I was trying to inspire the streets, because if you watch the video, you see when I was broke, and I was not ok. It’s just a video of "rags to riches”—that was what the video was [talking] about. It’s time [to] inspire the streets, telling [people] not to give up. As long as you keep hustling, one day it must be your time to shine."

Jeriq's new album comes off the back of what he describes as a trying period where had to navigate several challenges. According to the rapper, 'King' is a celebration of triumph and a declaration of his status.

It’s all about celebration and fulfillment for me because I went through a lot. The album is basically full of stories about my trials, tribulations, and triumphs. That track is telling people I’ve finally won, telling my mum, too, that I’ve finally made it. That track is about celebrating, manifesting, and confirming that I’m the king of this 'ting, bro.

Jeriq made the news in 2023 after 15,000 people turned up to his concert in his hometown of Enugu. The rapper tells Apple Music Africa Now Radio that he's a hometown hero who owes his success to the street. He also shares that he intends to take it a step further by headlining a stadium concert next.

"Where I’m from, I’m the voice of the streets—I’m the hometown hero. I love the streets; I’m from the streets, so we connect with each other. If I’m being honest with you, the streets made me. I can’t do anything without the streets, so I’m planning on hosting a stadium show this November, something like then I did previously. I’m taking it bigger."