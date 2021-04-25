Dremo and Jeriq shine in their pure form on ‘Ea$t N We$t’ [Pulse EP Review]

The project expresses through the idea of a collaboration between two of Nigeria’s most dominant tribes; Igbo and Yoruba. Traditionally, these tribes have been at loggerheads since the Nigerian civil war, over baseless accusations of betrayal.

Dremo is an Ibadan-bred Edo State indigene who can speak and rap in Yoruba while Jeriq is an Igbo-speaking rapper whose reps gather more pace and support as the years roll by. Dremo has always been caught in a riptide of uncertainty. He is a talented rapper in a pop space with pop ambitions, and his music has always reflected that conflict.

On the other hand, Jeriq is self-assured and comfortable in his skin. Primarily and secondarily, he is a rapper who raps in Igbo, despite the natural derogation against indigineous rappers in Nigeria. On this tape, there is a balance of perspectives and styles, symbiosis and a functional dynamic, betrayed by a ridiculous limitation in length.

Dremo remains the focal point of this project and his comfort is compelling. While Jeriq is the up-and-comer in this conversation, it doesn’t really reflect until a listener realizes that every track is led by Dremo - even when Jeriq goes first. Sonically, the project is expressed via Drill, Boom Bap, Afro-house and

Thematically, the project is affluence-based and aspirational [Secure The Bag]. Sometimes, that comes by way of appraisal [‘Ego’] and other times it gets expressed by truth.

Even on ‘Surebet’ that appraises certainty and assurance of success, money still forms a basis because money is key to a good life. Dremo and Jeriq are also hedonists; they never hide their will to live a life of debauchery.

In the end, Dremo needs more projects like this. In here lies the expression of his true nature in its purest and most excellent form. As for Jeriq, he just needs to keep going. He looks like the real deal, complete with the charisma and pungent voice.

Kudos.

