Following his latest tweet which read "Aight a let’s see something. For every 500 retweets I’ll drop snippet of music I been working on. The further we go the more exclusive the snippet ! I need to share some music !!", British-Ghanaian record producer and mixing engineer, Jonathan Kweku Awote-Mensah who is best known as Jae5 has shared two video snippets of his unreleased songs featuring Blaqbonez, Headie One and Black Sherif.
Jae5 shares video snippet of songs with Blaqbonez, Black Sherif and Headie One
We have two video snippets of unrelease Jae5 songs featuring Blaqbonez, Black Sherif and Headie One.
Recommended articles
At first, Jae5 made a tweet urging his twitter fans to give him 500 retweets for him to share a snippet of songs has been working on lately before going on to share a couple of snippets. He started with his song with BNXN fka Buju before moving on to share snippets with Headie One and Black Sherif.
Hours later, he unlocked a new video snippet featuring Chocolate City's rapper, Blaqbonez.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng