Jae5 shares video snippet of songs with Blaqbonez, Black Sherif and Headie One

Following his latest tweet which read "Aight a let’s see something. For every 500 retweets I’ll drop snippet of music I been working on. The further we go the more exclusive the snippet ! I need to share some music !!", British-Ghanaian record producer and mixing engineer, Jonathan Kweku Awote-Mensah who is best known as Jae5 has shared two video snippets of his unreleased songs featuring Blaqbonez, Headie One and Black Sherif.