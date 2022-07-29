RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

JAE5 recruits BNXN and Dave for new single

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian UK superstar music producer JAE5 has released a new single 'Propeller' assisted by Nigerian sensation BNXN and Nigerian UK rapper Dave.

JAE5, BNXN, DAVE
JAE5, BNXN, DAVE

Artist: JAE5

Recommended articles

Song Title: Monalisa remix

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 29, 2022

Producer: JAE5

Song Art:

JAE5 - PROPELLER Song Art
JAE5 - PROPELLER Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds

Features: 2 - BNXN, Dave

Label: Black Butter

Details/Takeaway: JAE5 is one of the most sort after producers in the world and over the years, he has been able to create a synergy between Afrobeats and UK music through his works. 'Propeller' is another delightful union of the two continent achieved through the efforts of talented Afrobeats star BNXN and phenomenal UK rapper Dave.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

DJ Tunez taps Victony and Wande Coal for new single

JAE5 recruits BNXN and Dave for new single

JAE5 recruits BNXN and Dave for new single

Takeaways from Fireboy's 'Playboy' tracklist

Takeaways from Fireboy's 'Playboy' tracklist

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann premieres new single 'Juju PT. 2' on A Colors Show

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann premieres new single 'Juju PT. 2' on A Colors Show

'The Witcher' season 3 filming reportedly paused over Covid-19 related issues

'The Witcher' season 3 filming reportedly paused over Covid-19 related issues

Odunlade Adekola unveiled as lead in Ebonylife's adaptation 'Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman' ahead of TIFF premiere

Odunlade Adekola unveiled as lead in Ebonylife's adaptation 'Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman' ahead of TIFF premiere

Trending

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Tempoe, Asa, PPriime

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems

Tems features on the soundtrack of Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever'

Tems on the soundtrack of Wakanda Foerver

P-Square makes powerful comeback with two new singles

P-Sqaure - 'Jaiye (Ihe Geme) Song Art