Artist: JAE5
JAE5 recruits BNXN and Dave for new single
Ghanaian UK superstar music producer JAE5 has released a new single 'Propeller' assisted by Nigerian sensation BNXN and Nigerian UK rapper Dave.
Song Title: Monalisa remix
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 29, 2022
Producer: JAE5
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 24 seconds
Features: 2 - BNXN, Dave
Label: Black Butter
Details/Takeaway: JAE5 is one of the most sort after producers in the world and over the years, he has been able to create a synergy between Afrobeats and UK music through his works. 'Propeller' is another delightful union of the two continent achieved through the efforts of talented Afrobeats star BNXN and phenomenal UK rapper Dave.
