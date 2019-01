The KOD rapper who is concluding works on his next project, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, a compilation album with other artists on his label comes through with this new one produced by T-Minus.

'Middle Child' has J Cole in typical form lacing some stellar verses with some lines perceived to be shots at Kanye West when he rhymed, ''If I smoke a rapper, it's gon' be legit... It won't be to sell you my latest lil' sneakers''

Listen to “Middle Child” below.