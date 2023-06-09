Iyanya extends sizzling run with new EP 'Love & Trust'

The trilling EP offer six captivating records that explore mainstream Afrobeats sonics to give listeners a satisfying experience while also putting them in a sensual mood.

With guest appearances from superstar BNXN and Joeboy, Iyanya extends his talents to a new set of listeners as he rolls back the years to his era-dominating sound of the mid-2010s.

On the EP, Iyanya touches on the topics of love, trust, and everything in between as he showcases his ever-present romantic side which he balances out with his sensually charged cadences.

Listeners are taken on a genre-blending experience of Afropop, R&B, and Soul music that jerks at the heart and allow you to feel something with Iyanya's flawless delivery and compelling storytelling.

Since making his comeback in 2022 with his hugely successful 'The 6th Wave' EP that features superstars including Davido, Kizz Daniel, Ayra Starr, and Kuami Eugene, Iyanya has been on a roll.

With 'Love & Trust', Iyanya aims to continue his fine form while reminding listeners of what the soundscape has been missing with his absence.