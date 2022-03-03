RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Idahams releases new single, 'Lovina'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Lovina was produced by long time collaborator Yusssy Beat.

Idahams - Lovina. (UMG)
Idahams - Lovina. (UMG)

Idahams is back with his first release of 2022 titled 'Lovina.'

Recommended articles

The song which is an ode to a sweet puppy is Love is from Idaham's forthcoming album; Truth, Love & Confessions (TLC).

The album is scheduled for release later this year and promises to contain Idaham's best songs yet.

Lovina was produced by long time collaborator Yusssy Beat.

Watch the video below;

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idahams releases new single, 'Lovina'

Idahams releases new single, 'Lovina'

Nonso Amadi releases new video for, 'Foreigner'

Nonso Amadi releases new video for, 'Foreigner'

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi joins TNC Africa as co-founder

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi joins TNC Africa as co-founder

The Film Rats Club unveil the inaugural edition of The Annual Film Mischief film festival

The Film Rats Club unveil the inaugural edition of The Annual Film Mischief film festival

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Woza - Cartoon Network Africa’s favourite family is back for season 2 in the uproarious comedy, CN to the Rescue!

Woza - Cartoon Network Africa’s favourite family is back for season 2 in the uproarious comedy, CN to the Rescue!

'You reminded me of the people parents warned us to be wary of' - Bam Bam talks about meeting Teddy A for the 1st time

'You reminded me of the people parents warned us to be wary of' - Bam Bam talks about meeting Teddy A for the 1st time

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

The 15th Headies set to hold in America: Here are five talking points from the announcement

The 15th Headies set to hold in America: Here are five talking points from the announcement

Trending

Akon tells the story of signing Sarkodie, one of Ghana's biggest talents

Sarkodie and Akon

Morgan Freeman announces Davido's upcoming show at London's 02 arena

Freeman is a famous Hollywood legend [Instagram]

SPOTTED: Fireboy grabs Madonna's waist in new photos

Fireboy and Madonna. (TBD)

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

The Headies Logo