Idahams is back with his first release of 2022 titled 'Lovina.'
Idahams releases new single, 'Lovina'
Lovina was produced by long time collaborator Yusssy Beat.
The song which is an ode to a sweet puppy is Love is from Idaham's forthcoming album; Truth, Love & Confessions (TLC).
The album is scheduled for release later this year and promises to contain Idaham's best songs yet.
Watch the video below;
