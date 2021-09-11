Idahams features Jaylan 'Man on Fire (North Africa Remix)'

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Hailing from rivers State Idahams speaks the average man’s truth and aligns with the identity ranging from love, trials, triumphs, pains and more.

Nigerian singer Idahams has released yet another remix of his critically acclaimed hit single “Man on Fire”.

This time around, Idahams sets his eyes on North Africa where he teams up with Moroccan singer; Jaylan, and together they create a different spin in production and feel as they continue to spread the gospel; "Drink Water & Mind Your Business."

The North Africa remix comes on the heels of the successes of Man on Fire original remix featuring Nigerian rapper Falz on Idaham’s Man on Fire Deluxe EP, and the Latin remix featuring Jimmix and Trappi.

Listen to “Man on Fire North Africa Remix” HERE

