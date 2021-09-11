Idahams features Jaylan 'Man on Fire (North Africa Remix)'

This time around, Idahams sets his eyes on North Africa where he teams up with Moroccan singer; Jaylan, and together they create a different spin in production and feel as they continue to spread the gospel; "Drink Water & Mind Your Business."

The North Africa remix comes on the heels of the successes of Man on Fire original remix featuring Nigerian rapper Falz on Idaham’s Man on Fire Deluxe EP, and the Latin remix featuring Jimmix and Trappi.

Hailing from rivers State Idahams speaks the average man’s truth and aligns with the identity ranging from love, trials, triumphs, pains and more.