Ice Spice announces collaboration with Rema

Adeayo Adebiyi

American Hip Hop sensation Ice Spice has announced an upcoming single with Rema.

2023 American breakout sensation Ice Spice has announced that she has a collaboration with Rema.

In a post on X formally Twitter on October 11, 2023, Ice Spice revealed that she has a song with Rema titled 'Pretty Girl'.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans who are eager to hear what the collaboration between Ice and one of Nigeria's foremost talents would sound like.

Rema has enjoyed an incredible 2023 with his hit single 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez achieving unprecedented global success.

'Calm Down' reached a number 3 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 while also spending over 52 weeks on the chart. 'Calm Down' has received certifications in multiple countries including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and many more.

The single recently won the Best Afrobeats Song at the VMAs after fending off competition from megastars Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

Rema's collaboration with Ice Spice marks another high point for the acceptance of Afrobeats in the American mainstream and it continues to position Rema as the superstar elect to take Afrobeats to even greater heights.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

