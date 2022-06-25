"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

In his most recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Khaid describes how his father asked him to choose a skill to learn, which led him to become a mechanic.

Sharing his background, he said, "I am a 17 year old boy that has a passion for music. I grew up in a family of 10 with 8 children and two parents. And I was a one time mechanic that grew up in the streets of Ojo town.

"There was a time my dad needed me to do something as music was not working for me. So I quickly picked mechanic as I could make money from it", he added.

He went on to talk about how Sydney Talker discovered him and how signing with Neville records helped him quit his mechanic job.

Narrating how Sydney Talker found him, he said, "He liked one of my freestyles on Instagram, followed and sent me a DM. We linked up, made some cool stuff and he ended up telling me I'm signed."