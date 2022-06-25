RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Authors:

Onyema Courage

Khaid, a Nigerian teen star, discusses how his father influenced him to pursue a career as a mechanic before being discovered by Sydney Talker.

Khaid and Sydney
Khaid and Sydney

Sulaimon Shekoni Abiola, also known as Khaid (pronounced K-e-d), is a 17-year-old singer from a family of ten children. He has seven brothers and sisters. Khaid grew up on the streets of Ojo, a town in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

In his most recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, Khaid describes how his father asked him to choose a skill to learn, which led him to become a mechanic.

Sharing his background, he said, "I am a 17 year old boy that has a passion for music. I grew up in a family of 10 with 8 children and two parents. And I was a one time mechanic that grew up in the streets of Ojo town.

"There was a time my dad needed me to do something as music was not working for me. So I quickly picked mechanic as I could make money from it", he added.

He went on to talk about how Sydney Talker discovered him and how signing with Neville records helped him quit his mechanic job.

Read his full interview here: Meet Khaid, the 17-year-old Nigerian rapper positioned to take the world by storm [Pulse Interview]

Narrating how Sydney Talker found him, he said, "He liked one of my freestyles on Instagram, followed and sent me a DM. We linked up, made some cool stuff and he ended up telling me I'm signed."

"At the point he told me I was signed. After I met him I was still doing my mechanic. He couldn't see me the first day and tell me to stop. We had to have a contract and everything before I left", he added.

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Future Sounds Vol.13 featuring Show Some Moe, Musta4a, Bils, Bigfootinyourface and more

Future Sounds Vol.13 featuring Show Some Moe, Musta4a, Bils, Bigfootinyourface and more

Kida Kudz and Mr. Dutch team up for thrilling EP ‘World Citizens'

Kida Kudz and Mr. Dutch team up for thrilling EP ‘World Citizens'

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' breaks record in France

CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' breaks record in France

I was a one time mechanic, says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi drops new single

Nigerian gospel sensation Ada Ehi drops new single

ADC officially unveils Tonto Dikeh as its Rivers Deputy Guber candidate

ADC officially unveils Tonto Dikeh as its Rivers Deputy Guber candidate

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Former beauty queen Precious Chikwendu and her estranged hubby Femi Fani-Kayode reunite after 2 years of rift

Bimbo Ademoye joins cast of ‘Papa Benji’ season 3

Bimbo Ademoye joins cast of ‘Papa Benji’ season 3

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

TG Omori, Daniel Regha

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Kizz Daniel