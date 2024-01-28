I receive music inspiration behind the wheel – Gospel artist

The musician, who is popularly known in the music circle as FadaBen, disclosed the source of his inspiration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday

NAN reports that besides being the Parish Priest of St Andrew Catholic Church, Orozo, Abuja, FadaBen is a songwriter, and music producer, with scores of records to his name

FadaBen, who recently released a new album, ‘The Magic is in You.’ said driving is his hobby and most of his songs started as ideas while driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love to drive. Driving is a hobby for me, as well as a channel of creative birthing to a life of ideas and many other stuff.

“The moment I drive in that relaxed disposition, I get to come back home with nothing less than a song or two, depending on the distance covered.

“I believe that the human person is a creative entity. We are all born creative, but some of us just don’t get to realise that from birth even till death.

“Some get to connect to their creative selves at the evening of their lives while others, like some of us, get to discover and explore theirs early enough,” FadaBen said.

He stressed that music to him is a channel of self-expression and when he is “pregnant” with musical ideas, he will be so restless until he expresses them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once the ideas or inspirations come, I see them as God wanting to minister to some people through the unique gift and sound He has given me,” he said.

FadaBen said most of his songs could be accessed on digital streaming platforms like YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Audiomack, Boomplay, SoundCloud, and the rest.

All you need do is search out the name “FadaBen” and you’ll have access to them all.

On his music career in the next five years, the clergy said, he hopes to hear FadaBen on the lips of many out there.