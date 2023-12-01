ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Emerging Afrobeat artist Hyzah releases his hotly anticipated debut EP, 'To The World.'

Hyzah drops debut EP 'To The World'
Hyzah drops debut EP 'To The World'

Recommended articles

The soulful but unmistakably African project takes on a journey of free expression, love, admiration, and praise for the African woman. With his evocative storytelling and supreme sonics, the EP highlights the very best of Hyzah’s talents.

The EP boasts of contributions from producers Ogkn’Steaks and Grammy winner LeriQ who has crafted hits for several superstars including Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Speaking on the project Hyzah says:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel so excited about this EP, and it is a big blessing for me to drop this project. I’ve been waiting for this moment for over 2 years and the feelings is just different. I can't wait to share this with my friends, family, and my die-hard fans.”

The 22-year-old first received global attention when a gritty freestyle video performed in the streets of Lagos cut the eyes of Hip Hop megastar Drake. His talent has also earned him co-signs from Grammy-winning Nigerian megastar Burna Boy.

On his debut EP, Hyzah displays his multiple influences including Apala (Yoruba music that originated in the late 1930s), Trap Soul, and Afrobeats.

Similarly, his vocal ability and crossover appeal shine as he aims to steadily create his footprint within the Nigerian music scene.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Is Oladips' 'Super Hero Adugbo' album worth the fake death stunt?

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd Edition: A Night of Hip-Hop fashion and style with Ice Prince and Efe Money

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

CDQ drops new album 'Mood & Ecstasy'

Busta Rhymes commends Burna Boy once again [Daily post]

Burna Boy sounds like a Jamaican in my song - Busta Rhymes