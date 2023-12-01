Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

The soulful but unmistakably African project takes on a journey of free expression, love, admiration, and praise for the African woman. With his evocative storytelling and supreme sonics, the EP highlights the very best of Hyzah’s talents.

The EP boasts of contributions from producers Ogkn’Steaks and Grammy winner LeriQ who has crafted hits for several superstars including Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Speaking on the project Hyzah says:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel so excited about this EP, and it is a big blessing for me to drop this project. I’ve been waiting for this moment for over 2 years and the feelings is just different. I can't wait to share this with my friends, family, and my die-hard fans.”

The 22-year-old first received global attention when a gritty freestyle video performed in the streets of Lagos cut the eyes of Hip Hop megastar Drake. His talent has also earned him co-signs from Grammy-winning Nigerian megastar Burna Boy.

On his debut EP, Hyzah displays his multiple influences including Apala (Yoruba music that originated in the late 1930s), Trap Soul, and Afrobeats.