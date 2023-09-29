ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian producer Hitsound kicks off attempt to set new Guinness World Record

Nigerian music producer Hitsound embarks on attempt to break the Guinness world Record for the longest recording
Born Joshua Abba Jeremiah also known as Hitsound, the producer as embarked on the daring challenge to break the Guinness World Record for the longest recording marathon with multiple artists.

The attempt kicked off on September 28, 2023, and Hitsound is aiming to hold the recording session for 72 hours.

With his attempt, Hitsound joins other individuals in the Nigerian music industry including DJ Obi, Khafi, and DJ Yin who have all attempted the Guinness World Record.

DJ Yin was reported to have for 243 hours, 30 minutes (11 days), from the 20th of September to the 1st of October 2021, at The Grill by Yanna, Ikoyi, Lagos. She broke the record set by DJ Obi in 2016 who played for 240 hours.

Nigerians and well-wishers wish Hitsound success in his record-breaking endeavour.

