Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Nigerian rap giant Blaqbonez is back with a new album he calls 'EMEKA MUST SHINE'.

Seamlessly threading together forward-thinking sounds and genres including Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, Drill, R&B and Alté, 'EMEKA MUST SHINE' is a truly diverse body of work that pushes the boundaries of Blaqbonez’s sound to become his most ambitious undertaking to date.

Representing Blaqbonez’s triumph on multiple fronts, the album's themes of success, personal growth, versatility and sheer determination to carry Nigerian hip-hop on his back are boldly showcased throughout.

Blending musical personas, Blaqbonez has crafted a unique and captivating body of work that solidifies his status as Nigeria's very own Drake.

Across 14 songs, 'EMEKA MUST SHINE' includes an exceptional lineup of heavyweight talent from across the diaspora, featuring collaborations with Black Sherif, Projexx, Victony, Odumodublvck, Young Jonn, Zlatan and US rap legend Ludacris on 'Cinderella Girl (Where You Day)', which has over 4 million streams since its summer release.

Each track delivers a distinct sonic experience, with LP opener ‘Road Runners’ setting the tone as it chronicles his journey so far in gritty fashion alongside Ghanaian drill superstar Black Sherif.

‘Nyem Ego’ re-explores the themes within the album’s opener with Jeriq, whilst '6 Bizne$$ Day$' with Projexx, 'Kilo', recent summer smash 'Like Ice Spice' and 'Dollerz' with ODUMODUBLVCK are smooth and silky offerings that showcase Blaqbonez vocal ability across a plethora of luscious, club-friendly soundscapes.

Reggae joint ‘Naija Shawty’ deep dives into the beauty in Nigerian women alongside the unmistakable voice of Victony, whilst up-tempo jam 'Masquerade' utilizes a deep swinging bassline as Blaqbonez reflects on how his fortunes have changed.

'Shine Forever II' takes Blaqbonez into his rap flow, incorporating a J Dilla-esque 2000’s flow whilst 'Bad Till Eternity' keeps him in this pocket, With Zlatan's signature street-rap style seamlessly complementing Blaqbonez's lyrical prowess in an introspective, emotionally charged offering that deep dives into the struggles of the music industry.

'Like Bezos' offers pop-friendly feels whilst 'No Sleep $$$' injects Amapiano influences with Blaqbonez and Young Jonn trading verbal blows as they divulge on their relentless work ethic.

The dreamy, alté sonics on 'Wait Let Me Get The Tissue II' and 'Cinderella Girl (Where You Day)' Feat. Ludacris are intimate and heartfelt slow-jams that close the project out in sultry fashion, with Blaqbonez having successfully displayed countless personas with typically ballsy yet quick-witted lyricism.

On 'Emeka Must Shine,' one of Nigeria’s most versatile musical star showcases his depth with another irresistible album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
