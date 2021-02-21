On February 21, 2021, Nigeria's premier music award show held at via virtual and live means due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A lot of the show had been pre-recorded and the live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. The red carpet began at 5pm while the main event commenced at 8 pm.

The year-in-review is between July 2019 and September 2020. It will be the 14th edition of an award heralded by Ayo Animashaun and his company, HipHop World. Fireboy leads the way with nine nominations.

This year saw winners in new categories;, Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album. The hosts were Bovi and Nancy Isime.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

A non-voting category for the best recording (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence; songwriting, production, rendition) by an artiste or group in the year under review.

OZYMANDIAS – BRYMO SMILE - WIZKID FEAT. HER WONDERFUL – BURNA BOY DREAMER – FIREBOY DML GHOST TOWN – WURLD

BEST POP SINGLE

A voting category for the best pop single in year under review (by single individual or group).

BILLIONAIRE – TENI NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI. LADY – REMA FEM – DAVIDO JORO - WIZKID SKELETUN - TEKNO

SONG OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the most popular song in the year under review.

FEM – DAVIDO NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI JORO - WIZKID MAFO – NAIRA MARLEY DUDUKE – SIMI

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

An individual responsible for producing the most acclaimed song or album in the year under review.

PHEELZ – ‘BILLIONAIRE’ BY TENI SPAX – ‘AWAY’ BY OXLADE KEL P – ‘PULL UP’ BY BURNA BOY SARZ – ‘MAD’ BY SARZ & WURLD

BEST RAP ALBUM

A non-voting category for the best album by a rap artiste or group in year under review.

GOD’S ENGINEERING – AQ ILLY CHAPO X - ILLBLISS YPSZN2 – PSYCHO YP CULT! – PAYBAC IBORO THE ERIGMA II - ERIGGA

BEST R&B ALBUM

A category for the best r&b album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

1. LAUGHTER, TEARS AND GOOSEBUMPS – FIREBOY DML

2. I LIKE GIRLS WITH TROBUL – SARZ & WURLD

3. KING – PRAIZ

4. BOO OF THE BOOLESS – CHIKE

5. CELIA – TIWA SAVAGE

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

A category for the best Alternative album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

YELLOW – BRYMO LUCID – ASA THE LIGHT – BEZ PIONEERS – DRB LASGIDI ROOTS – THE CAVEMEN

BEST POP ALBUM

A category for the best pop album in the year under review (by single individual or group).

APOLLO – FIREBOY DML AFRICAN GIANT – BURNA BOY A GOOD TIME – DAVIDO WOMAN OF STEEL – YEMI ALADE AFRO POP VOL. 1 – ADEKUNLE GOLD

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

A voting category for the best conceptualist, best directed and most exciting video in the year under review. This award goes to the video director.

1. ELI – FIREBOY DML BY CLARENCE PETERS

2. 1 MILLI – DAVIDO BY DIRECTOR K

3. SMILE – WIZKID BY MEJI ALABI

4. BILLIONAIRE - TENI BY TG OMORI

5. SHEKERE - YEMI ALADE BY OVIE ETSEYATSE

BEST R&B SINGLE

A category for the best r&b single in the year under review (by a single individual or group).

UNDER THE SKY – PRAIZ DUDUKE – SIMI MAD – SARZ & WURLD BAD INFLUENCE – OMAH LAY TATTOO – FIREBOY DML DANGEROUS LOVE – TIWA SAVAGE

BEST COLLABORATION

A voting category for the best r&b, pop or hip-hop collaborative track (including cameos).

KNOW YOU – LADIPOE FEAT. SIMI NOBODY – DJ NEPTUNE FEAT. JOEBOY & MR. EAZI SWEET IN THE MIDDLE – DAVIDO FEAT. NAIRA MARLEY, ZLATAN & WURLD DON’T CALL ME BACK – JOEBOY FEAT. MAYORKUN TOTORI – ID CABASA FEAT. WIZKID & OLAMIDE GET THE INFO – PHYNO FEAT. PHENOM & FALZ

BEST RAP SINGLE

A voting category for a single (released on-air) recording of a rap song.

OGB4IG – REMINISCE SHUT UP – BLAQBONEZ COUNTRY – ILLBLISS GET THE INFO – PHYNO, FALZ & PHENOM BOP DADDY – FALZ FEAT. MS. BANKS

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE(MALE)

A non-voting category for the single male artiste with the most outstanding vocal performance on a single song or album.

WURLD – GHOST TOWN CHIKE – FORGIVE PRAIZ – UNDER THE SKY COHBAMS – PLENTI NONSO AMADI – WHAT MAKES YOU SURE JOHNNY DRILLE – COUNT ON YOU

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

A non-voting category for the single female artiste with most outstanding vocal performances on a single song or album.

SIMI – NO LONGER BENEFICIAL LINDSEY ABUDEI – ONE ON THE OUTSIDE NINIOLA - ADDICTED J-DESS – CHI EFO YEMI ALADE – LAI LAI IMANSE - AJALA

NEXT RATED

This category is a voting category for the most promising act in the year under review.

TEMS OMAH LAY OXLADE BELLA SHMURDA

HEADIES REVELATION

A voting category for the best new artiste with a debut album adjudged to be outstanding in terms of artistic quality and impact within the year under review.

VICTOR AD FIREBOY DML JOEBOY TENI REMA CHIKE

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

A non-voting category for the rap artiste with the best lyrical depth and performance on a single song or album.

AQ – EUNICE BLAQBONEZ – DEFINE RAP 2 MI ABAGA – TRINITY ILLBLISS – COUNTRY PHENOM – GET THE INFO PHYNO – SPEAK LIFE

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

A voting category for the artiste whose songs are inspired by the streets. Such song should captain lingua, which may also be originated by the artiste and popular on the street.

NAIRA MARLEY & YOUNG JOHN – MAFO MAYORKUN – GENG REMINISCE FEAT. OLAMIDE & NAIRA MARLEY – INSTAGRAM RUDEBOY – AUDIO MONEY IVD & ZLATAN – BOLANLE OLAMIDE - PAWON

BEST ‘ALTERNATIVE’ SONG

A voting category for the artiste whose songs reflect any form or style of music which falls outside the mainstream of recent or past popular musical trends.

CORNER – LADY DONLY FEAT. VANJESS & THE CAVEMEN I WONDER - MOELOGO BITTER - DEENA ADE ANITA - THE CAVEMEN MONEY DEVOTION - GBASKY GOD SAVE THE QUEEN - OLU

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A voting category for the best album (solo or group) in year under review, that meets judges’ requirements of excellence (songwriting, production, rendition and impact).

AFRICAN GIANT - BURNA BOY APOLLO – FIREBOY DML AFRO POP VOL. 1 - ADEKUNLE GOLD YELLOW – BRYMO BOO OF THE BOOLESS - CHIKE

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Most critically and commercially adjudged artiste in the year under review. Overall most successful artiste in the year under review.

BURNA BOY DAVIDO WIZKID MAYORKUN TIWA SAVAGE

AFRICAN ARTISTE RECOGNITION

A non-Nigerian award category for an individual African artiste or group with the most outstanding achievement, impact and infiltration into the Nigerian music scene in the year under review.

MASTER KG KUAMI EUGENE SAUTI SOL SHAATA WALE STONEBWOY

HEADIES’ VIEWER’S CHOICE

A voting category to award the fan’s favorite artiste with the most digital tractions (downloads, views, streams) in the year under review.

DAVIDO OMAH LAY BURNA BOY FALZ FIREBOY DML MAYORKUN DJ NEPTUNE WIZKID

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

A voting category for the rookie of the year who has had a successful year musically, with the absence of an album in the year under review.

OLAKIRA ALPHA P JAMOPYPER ZINOLEESKY BAD BOY TIMZ

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

A non-voting category for the writer of a song (that meets the judges’ requirements of excellence, composition, arrangement, rendition) in the year under review.

SIMISOLA BOLATITO OGUNLEYE (SIMI – DUDUKE) ADEDAMOLA ADEFOLAHAN (FIREBOY DML – DREAMER) DAMINI OGULU (BURNA BOY – WAY TOO BIG) STANLEY OMAH DIDIA (OMAH LAY – BAD INFLUENCE) SADIQ ONIFADE (WURLD – GHOST TOWN ADEKUNLE KOSOKO (1 MILLION – DAVIDO)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION:

A special recognition to an individual(s) for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry.

EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM

TIMAYA

HALL OF FAME:

A special recognition to an individual for excellence and outstanding impact to the entertainment industry.

KING SUNNY ADE