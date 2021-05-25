Burna Boy’s 'Kilometre' remains the No. 1 song in Nigeria for a third week while Olamide’s “Rock” Debuts at No. 2

Olamide’s “Rock” debuts at No. 2 on the TurnTable Top 50 – matching the No. 2 peak of Olamide’s highest charting single on the chart, “Infinity.”

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, May 24, 2021

“Kilometre,” released under Atlantic/Spaceship/Bad Habits, tallied 47.7 million in radio reach (down 7.4%), drew 9.61 million in TV reach (down 7.6%) and 705,000 equivalent streams (down 25.2%)

This week, Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” tops the aggregate Top 50 without being No. 1 on any of the component charts; radio, streaming and TV.

Olamide’s “Rock” launches at No. 2 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50 with 25.1 million in radio reach, 4.96 million in TV reach and 1.85 million equivalent streams. With “Rock” starting at No. 2, it has already matched the rapper/artiste highest position on the chart with “Infinity” featuring Omah Lay.

Additionally, “Rock” is Olamide’s fourth top five entry on the chart having reached previously reached that region of the chart with “Triumphant,” “Loading” and of course, “Infinity.”

Ladipoe’s “Feeling” with Buju moves to No. 3 after it debuted at No. 6 last week. “Feeling” tallied 50.5 million in radio reach (up 44.2%) and 755,000 equivalent streams (down 2%). The song leads this week’s Top Airplay Chart.

Cheque & Fireboy DML’s “History” stays at its No. 4 peak for a fourth consecutive week. “History” leads this week’s TV Top Songs Chart.

Blaqbonez’s “Bling” with Amaarae & Buju slides 3-5 to complete this week’s top five.

Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems retreats to No. 6 from its No. 2 peak while Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda’s “World” climbs 10-7 following the release of the song’s alternate cut.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Adekunle Gold’s “It Is What It Is” holds at No. 8; Gyakie’s “former No. 1, “Forever (Remix)” with Omah Lay falls to No. 9 while Chike’s “Running (To You)” with Simi returns to the upper region of the chart at No. 10.