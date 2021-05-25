RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy’s 'Kilometre' remains the No. 1 song in Nigeria for a third week while Olamide’s “Rock” Debuts at No. 2

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Cheque & Fireboy DML’s “History” stays at its No. 4 peak for a fourth consecutive week. “History” leads this week’s TV Top Songs Chart.

Burna Boy is certainly a global star {instagram/burnaboygram}

Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” holds at No. 1 for a third week on the TurnTable Top 50.

Recommended articles

Olamide’s “Rock” debuts at No. 2 on the TurnTable Top 50 – matching the No. 2 peak of Olamide’s highest charting single on the chart, “Infinity.”

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, May 24, 2021

“Kilometre,” released under Atlantic/Spaceship/Bad Habits, tallied 47.7 million in radio reach (down 7.4%), drew 9.61 million in TV reach (down 7.6%) and 705,000 equivalent streams (down 25.2%)

This week, Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” tops the aggregate Top 50 without being No. 1 on any of the component charts; radio, streaming and TV.

Olamide’s “Rock” launches at No. 2 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50 with 25.1 million in radio reach, 4.96 million in TV reach and 1.85 million equivalent streams. With “Rock” starting at No. 2, it has already matched the rapper/artiste highest position on the chart with “Infinity” featuring Omah Lay.

Additionally, “Rock” is Olamide’s fourth top five entry on the chart having reached previously reached that region of the chart with “Triumphant,” “Loading” and of course, “Infinity.”

Ladipoe’s “Feeling” with Buju moves to No. 3 after it debuted at No. 6 last week. “Feeling” tallied 50.5 million in radio reach (up 44.2%) and 755,000 equivalent streams (down 2%). The song leads this week’s Top Airplay Chart.

Cheque & Fireboy DML’s “History” stays at its No. 4 peak for a fourth consecutive week. “History” leads this week’s TV Top Songs Chart.

Blaqbonez’s “Bling” with Amaarae & Buju slides 3-5 to complete this week’s top five.

Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems retreats to No. 6 from its No. 2 peak while Dangbana Republik & Bella Shmurda’s “World” climbs 10-7 following the release of the song’s alternate cut.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Adekunle Gold’s “It Is What It Is” holds at No. 8; Gyakie’s “former No. 1, “Forever (Remix)” with Omah Lay falls to No. 9 while Chike’s “Running (To You)” with Simi returns to the upper region of the chart at No. 10.

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Twitter while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, May 25 2021.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Gov Ortom has asked his people to pick up guns and knives against killer herdsmen

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Lawmaker sacks aide who described Boko Haram leader Shekau as a 'true hero'

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza