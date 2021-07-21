Here are the top 50 Nigerian songs of 2021: Omah Lay's 'Understand' debuts at No. 1

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” moves to No. 5 on the chart as it continues to rise in popularity in the country.

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye launches at No. 7.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 (due to delay in chart compilation)

“Understand” tallied 46.9 million in radio airplay impressions and 3.04 million equivalent streams during the tracking week (July 9 – July 15). It is Omah Lay’s third No. 1 song on the TurnTable Top 50 joining “Godly” and “Forever (Remix).”

“Understand” is produced by Tempoe, who becomes the first producer to reach the summit of the chart on multiple occasions; Tempoe also produced the 11-week No. 1 “Godly.”

In addition, “Understand” sets a new record of the biggest chart points in a week making it the most popular song ever in a single week.

Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” slides to No. 2 after topping the chart for four non-consecutive weeks. The 47.4 million in radio reach that “Feeling” drew during the tracking week is enough to keep it at No. 1 on the radio chart for an eighth week.

Olamide’s “Rock” is down to No. 3 after spending three weeks at No. 1. Rema’s “Soundgasm” retreats to 3-4.

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” jumps 10-5; it tallied 24.4 million in radio reach (up 23.3%) and 1.28 million equivalent streams (up 16.4%.

Ruger’s “Bounce” falls to No. 6 from its No. 4 peak while Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye debuts at No. 7. “Sinner” tallied 19.7 million in radio reach and 1.46 million equivalent streams. It equals “It Is What It Is” peak as Adekunle Gold’s highest charting songs on the TurnTable Top 50 – this is Lucky Daye’s first entry on the chart.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” ascends 11-8 after drawing 27.2 million in radio reach (59.1%), 10.5 million in TV reach (up 45.6%) and 558,000 equivalent streams (down 6.8%). It is Patoranking’s second top five entry joining “Abule.”

Joeboy’s “Show Me” descends 7-9 while Wizkid’s “Essence” with Tems is down to No. 10 on its 30th week on the chart. It is only the fourth song ever to spend at least 30 weeks on the TurnTable Top 50 and the first song to spend its 30th week in the top ten.