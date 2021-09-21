RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Authors:

Motolani Alake

'Made In Lagos' is No. 1 on this list because it will inevitably pass Fela's incredible milestone on the chart.

Burna Boy and Wizkid

On September 13, 2021, news broke that Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's album, Made In Lagos had tied Fela's The Best of Black President as the album with the longest run on Billboard's World Music Albums chart.

Recommended articles

Released as a posthumous album in 1999, The Best Best of Fela Kuti is a 2-CD compilation album released by MCA Records. It was issued in the United States in 2000 as part of a reissue series of Kuti's albums. On the other hand, 'Made In Lagos' was released in 2020 by RCA Records.

Both albums have spent a total of 45 weeks respectively on the chart. While Wizkid's album peaked at No. 1, Fela's album peaked at No. 3.

This then got Pulse Nigeria asking; what are the other long-running Nigerian albums to chart on the Billboard World's Music Albums Chart?

We were able to find five and here they are;

5.) Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

Year of release: 2020

Label: Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic/Warner

Weeks on the chart: 12

Peak position: 1 [August 28, 2020]

Burna Boy releases new album, 'Twice As Tall.' (Instagram/BurnaBoy)
Burna Boy releases new album, 'Twice As Tall.' (Instagram/BurnaBoy) Pulse Nigeria

On August 14, 2020, Nigerian singer, Burna Boy released his album, Twice As Tall. In its first week, the album became the first Nigerian album to have one million pure YouTube streams from Nigeria. It also debuted on the UK albums chart at 11, France at 29 and The Netherlands at 10.

But the biggest coup of all was charting at No. 54. A new record for Nigerian albums.

4.) Davido - A Good Time

Year of release: 2019

Label: Columbia Records/Sony

Weeks on the chart: 25

Peak: 6 [December 1, 2019]

Davido releases sophomore album, 'A Good Time.' (Instagram/DavidoOfficial)
Davido releases sophomore album, 'A Good Time.' (Instagram/DavidoOfficial) Pulse Nigeria
Davido's ‘A Good Time’ lives in its cohesion [Album Review]. (YouTube/Davido)
Davido's ‘A Good Time’ lives in its cohesion [Album Review]. (YouTube/Davido) Pulse Nigeria
Davido's 'A Good Time' hits a billion streams on all platforms, (Sony)
Davido's 'A Good Time' hits a billion streams on all platforms, (Sony) Pulse Nigeria

A Good Time is arguably Davido's best album yet. Containing around six hit records, the album was released on November 22, 2019.

3.) Burna Boy - African Giant

Year of release: 2019

Label: Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic/Warner

Weeks on the chart: 36

Peak position: 6 [August 9, 2019]

Allbum art for 'African Giant' by Burna Boy. (Spaceship)
Allbum art for 'African Giant' by Burna Boy. (Spaceship) Pulse Nigeria

In 2019, Burna Boy quickly followed his well-received Outside album with African Giant - named after his infamous rant at the organizers of Coachella. The Grammy-nominated album was celebrated as a refreshing development from Africa.

2.) Fela - The Best of Black President

Year of release: 1999

Label: MCA

Weeks on the chart: 45

Peak position: 3 [January 22, 2010]

Fela - The Best of Black President. (MCA)
Fela - The Best of Black President. (MCA) Pulse Nigeria

Released as a posthumous album in 1999, The Best Best of Fela Kuti is a 2-CD compilation album released by MCA Records. It was issued in the United States in 2000 as part of a reissue series of Kuti's albums.

1.) Wizkid - Made In Lagos

Year of release: 2020/2021

Label: RCA/SONY

Weeks on the chart: 10.

Peak position: 28 [September 6, 2021]

Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY)
Wizkid - Made In Lagos Deluxe. (SONY/RCA/STARBOY) Pulse Nigeria

With this new peak, 'Made In Lagos' becomes Nigeria's highest charting album on the Billboard 200, surpassing Burna Boy's Twice As Tall, which peaked at No. 54. Last week, 'Made In Lagos' peaked at No. 58. When the album dropped in October 2020, 'Made In Lagos' peaked at No. 80.

In a review of 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe),' Pulse Nigeria noted that, "Made In Lagos’ has risen to No. 58 on the Billboard 200. The highest chart position for a Nigerian album on the chart is No. 54, by Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall.’ With a deluxe version and surging success of ‘Essence,’ ‘Made In Lagos’ could rise even further on the charts."

'Made In Lagos' is No. 1 on this list because it will inevitably pass Fela's incredible milestone on the chart.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose says she'll love to bring Kayvee back

BBNaija 2021: Biggie issues Nini new top secret prank task

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' charts at No. 23 on the official UK top 40

Sean Dampte showcases his lifestyle in tasty new video for, 'Women, Weed and Wine'

Get Ready for a New Dawn at the Olojo Festival 2021

Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs of 2021 on radio, TV and streaming platforms (so far)

Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs since January 2021

Trending

Wizkid talks about his new album and working with Tems

Wizkid is featured in men's magazine GQ [GQ]

Tems scores second Hot 100 placement with Drake's 'Fountains'

Tems [The Line Of Best Fit]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Kizz Daniel’s 'Lie' spends 5th week at No. 1

VIDEO: Kizz Daniel - Boys Are Bad. [Flyboy]

Tems’ ‘IF ORANGE WAS A PLACE’ is a strategic experiment [Pulse EP Review]

Tems - If ORANGE WAS A PLACE. (RCA/SONY)