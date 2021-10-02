Artist: YCee
Heartbreak inspires YCee's new 7-track EP, 'Love Drunk'
Created with zest and vision, the last time Ycee was on this type of form was Late Night Vibrations featuring Dwillsharmony and Patoranking.
Album Title: Love Drunk
Genre: Afro-pop, Bashment, R&B
Date of Release: October 1, 2021
Producers: Smyley, Adey, ATG, Guiltybeatz, C-Tea
Album Art:
Length: 7 songs, 24 minutes
Features: 2 - Dwillsharmony, Patoranking
Tracklist:
Label: ANBT/OneRPM
Details/Takeaway: A follow-up to his debut album, Ycee vs. Zaheer, the ANBT boss returns with a 7-track Pop/R&B project, drenched in emotions and a seeming rediscovery of self.
