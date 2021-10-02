RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Heartbreak inspires YCee's new 7-track EP, 'Love Drunk'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Created with zest and vision, the last time Ycee was on this type of form was Late Night Vibrations featuring Dwillsharmony and Patoranking.

Artist: YCee

Album Title: Love Drunk

Genre: Afro-pop, Bashment, R&B

Date of Release: October 1, 2021

Producers: Smyley, Adey, ATG, Guiltybeatz, C-Tea

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 7 songs, 24 minutes

Features: 2 - Dwillsharmony, Patoranking

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Label: ANBT/OneRPM

Details/Takeaway: A follow-up to his debut album, Ycee vs. Zaheer, the ANBT boss returns with a 7-track Pop/R&B project, drenched in emotions and a seeming rediscovery of self.

Stream HERE.

