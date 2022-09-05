RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies

Goya Menor
Goya Menor
  • Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln
  • Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk
  • Mohbad – Feel Good
  • Naira Marley – Koleyewon
  • Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix) (WINNER)
  • Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Sarz wins Producer of the Year at the 2022 Headies Awards

Waje wins Best Female Vocal Performance at the 2022 Headies Awards

A-Q wins Lyricist on the Roll award at the 2022 Headies

Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies

Ladipoe's 'Feeling' featuring BNXN wins Best Rap Single at the 2022 Headies Awards

Flavour's 'Doings' wins Best Alternative Song at the 2022 Headies Awards

Olamide's 'Carpe Diem' wins best rap album at the 2022 Headies Awards

Anthony Anderson and Osas Ighodoro to host 2022 Headies Award

Live updates from the 2022 Headies Awards

