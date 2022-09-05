- Bella Shmurda – Cash App Feat. Zlatan & Lincoln
- Rexxie & Mohbad – Kpk
- Mohbad – Feel Good
- Naira Marley – Koleyewon
- Nektunez & Goya Menor – Ameno Amapiano (Remix) (WINNER)
- Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide – Zazoo Zehh
Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies
Nektunez & Goya Menor's 'Ameno Amapiano' wins Best Street Hop Award at the 2022 Headies
Recommended articles
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng