Sammie Okposo Memorial Praise Party set to hold in Houston

Adeayo Adebiyi

The legendary gospel musician Sammie Okposo passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the age of 51.

Fans still fondly remember his array of gospel hit records that were popular in churches and households as well as his energetic stage performance which made him a favourite for gospel music concerts.

The Sammie Okposo Memorial Legacy Praise Party will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, and features performances by top Gospel Artists including Tim Godfrey, Gabriel Eziashi, Nikki Laoye, Henrisoul, Funke Akinokun, Mike Stuckey, Dare David, Dee Jones, Lihle Adeyemi and many more.

Venue: Dominion Chapel Houston. 1203 Cravens Road, Stanford, TX 77477

Time: 4 pm EST

The concert is set to recreate the explosive praise atmosphere Sammie Okposo was known for championing during his incredible career that touched many lives.

Adeayo Adebiyi

