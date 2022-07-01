The Alté movement arguably has its origin in Nigeria, with musical Artists like Teezee, BOJ, Tems, Odunsi and Lady Donli driving the movement but the sub-culture is visible among young Africans across the continent.
Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa
The Alté Community is an emerging culture that is increasing in popularity among the Gen Z demographic. Alté, short for ‘Alternative’, originated as an avenue for unconventional self-expression that transcends the traditional .
Beyond music, Alté has grown as a lifestyle and its influence is also visible in fashion and the visual arts.
Google, through the Alté Residency is spotlighting and contributing to Africa’s cultural zeitgeist by exposing Alté creatives and expressionists to skills that can be harnessed through the lens of YouTube,
The Alté Residency is an exclusive residency hosted and curated by Google Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. The goal of the residency is to provide a platform for creatives in Africa who identify as alternative/ non-mainstream to engage with Google.
It will also be an opportunity to upskill African Alté creatives with relevant career skills by using specific online platforms (YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Search and Google Arts & Culture) to help them connect better with their audience and harness value as they move the Alté culture forward.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng