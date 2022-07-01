Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Beyond music, Alté has grown as a lifestyle and its influence is also visible in fashion and the visual arts.

Google, through the Alté Residency is spotlighting and contributing to Africa’s cultural zeitgeist by exposing Alté creatives and expressionists to skills that can be harnessed through the lens of YouTube,

The Alté Residency is an exclusive residency hosted and curated by Google Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. The goal of the residency is to provide a platform for creatives in Africa who identify as alternative/ non-mainstream to engage with Google.