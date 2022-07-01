RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Alté Community is an emerging culture that is increasing in popularity among the Gen Z demographic. Alté, short for ‘Alternative’, originated as an avenue for unconventional self-expression that transcends the traditional .

Google Africa Alte Residency
Google Africa Alte Residency

The Alté movement arguably has its origin in Nigeria, with musical Artists like Teezee, BOJ, Tems, Odunsi and Lady Donli driving the movement but the sub-culture is visible among young Africans across the continent.

Recommended articles

Beyond music, Alté has grown as a lifestyle and its influence is also visible in fashion and the visual arts.

Google, through the Alté Residency is spotlighting and contributing to Africa’s cultural zeitgeist by exposing Alté creatives and expressionists to skills that can be harnessed through the lens of YouTube,

The Alté Residency is an exclusive residency hosted and curated by Google Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. The goal of the residency is to provide a platform for creatives in Africa who identify as alternative/ non-mainstream to engage with Google.

It will also be an opportunity to upskill African Alté creatives with relevant career skills by using specific online platforms (YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Search and Google Arts &amp; Culture) to help them connect better with their audience and harness value as they move the Alté culture forward.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

VRSD releases new single 'Kokoka' featuring OluwaMilla

Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Victony announced as second featured Nigerian artist for COLORSxSTUDIOS and Spotify’s partnership

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Alternative Youth Culture finds a home at Google Africa

Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

Award-winning Artist Calledoutmusic releases his third studio album 'My Beautiful Reality'

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Rising star KaeStyle releases new single 'Moving Mad'

Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix

Pheelz drops 'Finesse' East Africa remix

Brotherhood: Character posters debut ahead of confirmed theatrical release

Brotherhood: Character posters debut ahead of confirmed theatrical release

Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

"I was a one time mechanic", says Khaid as he narrates how Sydney Talker discovered him

Khaid and Sydney

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

PSquare (Spotify)