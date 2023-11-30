ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Get some rest king' - Davido shows support to Rema over health concerns

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Though it has been a great year for Rema, the development still comes as a big blow to his Nigerian fans.

Davido acknowledges the strain of the job as an entertainer and encourages Rema to take his time.[ Dailypost]
Davido acknowledges the strain of the job as an entertainer and encourages Rema to take his time.

Davido took to his Instagram story on Wednesday November 29, 2023, sending affirming words to Rema and assuring him that he has done a great job so far. Davido urged him to get as much rest as he needs and commended all his success.

The story post read, "The Job ain't easy physically and mentally!! ... You've done Africa and the world proud .beyond expectations... get some rest King @heisrema come back stronger."

Davidos post encouraging Rema to rest [Instagram/Davido]
Davidos post encouraging Rema to rest [Instagram/Davido]
This comes after the Calm Down singer broke the hearts of his Nigerian fans by announcing that he had cancelled all performances scheduled for the remaining month of 2023 to take care of himself. He made this known through an Instagram story post on Wednesday as well, raking all sorts of reactions from social media users.

"Breaks my heart to say that I won't be performing Anywhere this December, been years of touring I've ignored my health & I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again." Rema said.

Rema is unavailable for the rest of 2023 [Rema]
Rema is unavailable for the rest of 2023 [Rema]

Rema has had an unprecedented year of success in his career, hitting new milestones like selling out the renowned 02 arena and his successful tours in Europe, Asia, and North America. His mega hit Calm Down remix also made such waves that it has become the first by a Nigerian Afrobeats artist to feature on Spotify's top 10 chart of most streamed tracks globally.

The rest is needed but many Nigerians are now saddened by their dashed hopes of partying with Rema this December.

'Get some rest king' - Davido shows support to Rema over health concerns

