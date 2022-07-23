Future Sounds Vol.17 featuring , Majesty Lyn, Rooky, RALD, YungAce and more

Future Sounds is a playlist on Pulse Nigeria that showcases new and rising stars whose sounds should dominate the future in the near future. Ten new songs have been added to the Future Sounds playlists. We can't wait to hear them from you.

The new songs added:

1. Majesty Lyn - Notice

Majesty Lyn, a Port Harcourt-bred rapper, singer, and songwriter, drops a bouncy new single titled 'Notice.'

As Afro-Fusion artist experimenting with unique styles, tones, and melodies, she has written for CKay, Blaqbonez, Fireboy DML, and many other artists in the Nigerian music scene, and her covers and original songs have caught the attention of Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold, Falz, and Peruzzi.

2. Rooky - Disconnect

Rooky is an eclectic Afro-fusion artist with a distinct sound and a one-of-a-kind voice. The singer-songwriter is establishing himself as a potential superstar, and he has now released a three-track EP titled 'Summer 22.'

The three singles combine rhythmic summer energy with melodic expressions of thoughts and emotions. This project is essentially a collection of his thoughts and feelings about events that occurred throughout the summer.

3. RALD - Grace Found Me

Introducing RALD, real name (Emerald Ehiz Ebhodaghe), an emerging Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performing artiste, has always been passionate about music since his secondary school days, starting as a rapper with influences from 2 Face and one of his early days experiences watching show concerts before going commercial as a singer. He used to always look for rap instrumentals online in order to write custom rap stories/records, but his singing side eventually won.

4. YungAce - Para

YungAce's sensational debut single - showcases the singer's unique harmonies, incredible songwriting talent, incredible delivery; impeccable voice, and sweet vast melodies.

'Para' is a special song to YungAce because "I took a little time to reflect on my past and journey so far with music, the ups and downs, and I realized that God has always had my back regardless of every hurdle I had to face."

5. Savy Henry - The Best Part

Savy Henry, a talented singer and songwriter, is back with this sensational and trending single titled 'The Best Part.'

6. Brum3h - Hit Me Up

When Brumeh Dennis Oghenekaro, better known as Brum3h, released his debut single White Collar Man in 2017, he was in his final year at the University of Ilorin studying Physics. He released a new record, 'Hit Me Up,' a potential hit song, with the Music Business Africa (MBA) class of 2021 last year.

7. Amara Tari - What I See ft Nviiri The Storyteller

Here is another eccentric record we discovered this week. 'What I See' by Amara Tari featuring Nviiri The Storyteller is beautiful tune.

8. Dredi - You Be Man

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, fast rising Nigerian Afro fusion artist, Louis Chinonso Andre Favour, better known by her stage name Dredi, makes her debut in the music industry with her debut single release titled 'You Be Man.'

9. Lone Tree - Come Back to You

Lone Tree, an African music band, returns with a beautiful song titled 'Come Back to You.' This is yet another powerful record we came across this week.

10. Akin Busari - Number One

Akin Busari, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, has released a new single titled 'Number One.' Akin Busari has once again delivered a musical masterpiece that will make us dance and fall in love with his signature smooth vocals, Afro beat sound, and romantic lyrics.

Additional Info:

Ladé, Nigeria's newest sensation, is the July Future Sounds playlist cover. 'Adulthood Anthem,' her new single, has become a social media anthem in the country.