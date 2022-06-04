Future Sounds Vol.10 featuring Khaid, T DOLLAR, John Dreyz, SESS, Toliban, and more

Pulse Nigeria

Our cover for the month of June is Neville records' newest star, Khaid whose interview will be published soon.

Khaid - Fire

Khaid, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, has released a beautiful single titled 'Fire.'

The song is taken from his solo project, 'Diversity EP,' which was released last month and contains six tracks. Khaid is one of the few artists introduced this year whose sound has the potential to dominate in the near future.

T DOLLAR - Ologo Forever

T Dollar, a Nigerian Afrobeat singer, releases a new classic number titled 'Ologo Forever.'

'Ologo Forever,' released this year, is one of the few songs we discovered this week. It's an exceptional and emotional groovy tune that delves into the realities of a young street kid. It's from his EP 'Born 2 Shine.'

John Dreyz - Kolo ft Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky joins John Dreyz, a budding Afrobeats artist based in Lagos, Nigeria, for 'Kolo' from his 'Loverboy' EP. Docside Theatres produced the record, which is a mid-tempo afro-fusion sound.

SESS - Revival

Sess, an amazing Nigerian producer, singer, and songwriter, spices up the year 2022 with a new classic record titled 'Revival.'

If you enjoy music, this is a great song to add to your collection.

Toliban - Abaya Palava

Toliban is a young Fuji afro-fusion singer who uses music to tell everyday stories. His lyrics are relatable, and his vocals are exceptional. In 'Abaya Palava,' he shares a lovely record that reveals the true musician in him.

Aydeji - Unconditional

Ayodeji, also known as AyDeji, is a singer-songwriter and devout Christian.

She is a gospel singer who hopes to win more souls for Christ.

In Lagos, Nigeria, she sings in her local church choir. Her song 'Unconditionally' comes off her project tagged 'Trust'.

D.S.6 - Biodegradable

D.S.6 is a Nigerian musical duo comprised of Droxx and Slimsyxx. Inspired by formidable African music duos such as Show dem Camp, they formed the Duo early in 2017 when they began performing at college shows together. They would go on to release an array of singles over the years that would earn them a cult following, with their debut project, 'Ignis Grando,' released in 2019.

'Biodegradable' is the recent record and its magnificent.

Lil 5ive - Omo Ologo

Anthony Osekaje, better known as Lil5ive, a Nigerian musical act, has released an amazing reality song titled 'Omo Ologo.'

EESKAY - Agbalagba ft Odumodublvck

EESKAY collaborates with OdumoduBlvck on 'Agbalagba.' This is one of the records that struck a chord with us this week, and we are confident that the artists have what it takes to dominate the music scene in the coming months.

Anendlessocean - Nazarene