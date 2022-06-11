Future Sounds Vol.11 featuring Beekay, Ladé , Ugoccie, Badsome, Siki, and more

Beekay - Harder ft The Cavemen

Bassey Kenneth, also known as 'Beekay,' is a musician. Is a singer and songwriter from Nigeria. Beekay has accomplished much in the industry, including the renowned and spontaneous music and spoken word sessions - VIBE THERAPY - a small group parlor event featuring Nigeria's finest Timi Dakolo, Ric Hassani, and many more. Beekay has a distinct voice that combines Soul and Afrobeat elements (AfroSoul), reminiscent of the legendary Fela Kuti and Marvin Gaye.

He has a distinct sense of style that complements the afro vibe.

For 'Harder' off his 7th CRUSH (DELUXE), Beekay teams up with The Cavemen.

Ladé- Adulthood Anthem

LADE is a gifted songwriter, singer, and performer. Many people confuse her with Teni because their voices sound similar. She is the voice behind the Airtel 444 and Travel Beta jingles, among others. Lade releases Adulthood Anthem today, June 3rd, 2022, to connect with her fans, particularly those who have been inquiring about her whereabouts.

Lade, who teased music fans with a snippet of her catchy song released via Tik-Tok, is back with the full version of "Adulthood Anthem."

Ugoccie - Do You Really Like Me

Ugoccie, a fast rising Nigerian star, released 'Do You Really Like Me,' a pop single that dominated the internet last year. In the first quarter of 2021, the singer, who has previously collaborated with Duncan Mighty, broke the social-media space with a fiery trend. Many celebrities, including Yemi Alade and Toke Makinwa, have joined the party.

Ugoccie, who has already been dubbed "the one to watch," dazzles with both the solo and duet versions of the hit song. Ugoccie believes that her music is the best way for her to express herself and hopes to continue making people happy.

Badsome - Fine Girls

Badsome was raised in Ibadan, Oyo State. He became interested in music when he was 14 years old, and he attended the Chancery College in Ibadan, where he began his musical journey. On May 6, 2022, Badsome released his first single, "fine girls." His musical genre is Afro beat cha, which he defines as Afro beat with extra.

Siki - Ride or Die

"On the mid-tempo piece, Siki's unique and flaky voice soared, with intermittent breaks on the cheerful instrumentals.

As usual, the Port Harcourt native serenaded the tune with his effervescent style, which he recently collaborated with DJ Tunez and D3AN.

DolapoTheVibe - Bonjour

Adedolapo Adekanbi, better known by her stage name DolapoTheVibe, is a technically accomplished Nigerian singer-guitarist who returns to the music world with "Bonjour," an exceptionally fascinating tune.

Kiiwii - My Crew ft Lil5ive

Kiiwii, a brilliant up-and-comer, has released 'My Crew,' a sensational record which features veteran hitmaker Lil5ive.

'My Crew,' the new tune from the talented record producer, is yet another masterpiece, and we're convinced you'll appreciate it.

Jedy - ILE

Jedy is a sensational fast-rising artist from Nigeria. His new single 'ILE' is an exceptional record that will definitely resonate with you.

Kashcoming - Saloo

"Saloo" is the follow-up to his earlier success, "Fire Fighter," which featured Zlatan of Zanku Records.

"Saloo" has been the talk of the town since its debut in mid-November 2021. Drip Papa, as he is commonly called, expressed his gratitude for the song's success on Instagram, thanking everyone who helped make it a success.

Lasmid - Atele