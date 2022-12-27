Funke Akindele's 'Battle on Buka Street' takes over Box Office

Over the weekend, the comedy grossed almost N50 million, passing James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' (N44 million); a rare feat for local movies.

While Akindele's movie enjoyed an 8% increase from December 23rd-25th, 'Avatar 2' appears to be losing steam, falling behind by 5%.

After spending two weeks in cinemas across the country, the highly anticipated action/sci-fi film has made almost N200 million. 'Battle on Buka Street' inches close with N135 million.

Both opened on December 16, 2022, with Cameron's latest offering grossing N95.14 million while the comedy earned with N86.63 million.

Globally, Variety reports that the 'Avatar' sequel has surpassed a major box office milestone with $955.1 million in ticket sales.

In only two weeks, the action/sci-fi film has already surpassed the global box office tallies of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ($800 million), and is now tied with 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' ($955.7 million globally) as the third-highest grossing movie of 2022.

Back to the local box office, new comer 'Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper' is off to a good start in fourth place.

Toyin Abraham's latest movie opened this weekend with 30 million, coming after Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' which has grossed over N800 million.