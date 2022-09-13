RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems' 'Free Mind' & Burna Boy's 'Last Last' reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Tems' 'Free Mind' and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has reached a new peak in the latest issue of Billboard Hot 100.

Tems, Burna Boy

Details: In the latest issue of Billboard Hoy 100, Tems' 'Free Mind' and Burna Boy's 'Last Last' has reached new peak positions on the chart in continuation of their fine run on the chart.

In the Chart week dated September 17th, 2022, 'Free Mind' moved up 5 places from 61 to 56 thereby extending its run to 8 weeks on the chart.

Similarly, Burna Boy's 'Last Last' moved up 14 places after climbing from 67 to 53 position thereby extending its stay on the chart to 9 weeks.

Billboard Hot 100 Chart Dated September 17th

Afrobeats to the World: The performances of Tems and Burna Boy on the chart continue Afrobeats' fine run internationally. Both Burna Boy and Tems have played major roles in the ascension of Afrobeats in 2022 as 'Last Last' has become one of the hottest songs in 2022 while Tems has become one of the most sort after artists from Africa.

