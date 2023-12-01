Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

This release comes hot on the heels of the triumphant debut of his chart-topping single 'Big Baller,' a track that has swiftly become a staple in clubs nationwide, attesting to its infectious appeal and resonating rhythm.

African Royalty is an exquisite musical odyssey poised to transcend borders, presenting listeners with a vibrant tapestry of native sounds that exalt African culture, particularly the rich tapestry of Igbo traditions.

Flavour skillfully weaves together a harmonious blend of traditional beats, contemporary influences, and evocative chants, showcasing his musical mastery and reaffirming his status as a maestro in the realm of music.

This captivating journey celebrates the diverse cultures and rhythms of the African continent, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the richness and splendour of African Royalty.

The album's lead single, 'Big Baller,' acts as a harbinger of the opulence and grandeur that permeate the entirety of 'African Royalty'.

Functioning as an anthem for those who revel in the finer things in life, the track has garnered considerable attention, offering a glimpse into the forthcoming success of the entire album.

Standout compositions such as 'Woman King,' 'Her Excellency,' and 'Fall In Love' underscore Flavour's acumen as a hitmaker, crafting timeless love ballads that resonate with his profound understanding of the essence of love.

