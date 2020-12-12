On December 4, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Flavour released his seventh studio album, ‘Flavour of Africa.’ Since the turn of Flavour’s illustrious career, his brand has transcended just Nigeria. His albums also follow a familiar template that reflects the markets and demographics, to which he appeals.

Sounds on 'Flavour of Africa' are well-rounded to reflect Gospel, Soukous, Highlife, Afro-pop, Sentimental Ballad, R&B, Afro-pop and Alternative sounds. Topics addressed are largely based around women, sex and love. Sometimes, they are based on empirical happenings and a lot of times, they are based on an appreciation of God.

In fact, whether Flavour was appreciating Africa or celebrating a ‘Good Woman,’ he always found a way to reference God. This is because Flavour realizes that he is a, “Product of Grace’ and a light in darkness…” He also realizes that God is the author and finisher of his journey, and he’s not afraid to create a Gospel song to reflect his faith.

While ‘Product of Grace’ is more Alternative, ‘Ebube’ is Ogene music which appreciates God in pure Igbo language. He delivers, “There is only one power and that power is Jesus Christ…” in English though. Delivered on a Ballad-esque beat, ‘Omehioma’ is an amazing interlude that extols God. ‘Product of Grace’ is tailor-made for a live performance though.

By far, the best song on the album is the Gospel-tinged opening title-track, ‘Flavour of Africa.’ While you would normally hear the track from global stars of Gospel music, Flavour used it to appreciate Africa in great detail and a double entendre. It can also be inferred that Flavour appreciates God for creating the beauty that is Africa.

While Flavour gets vulgar with the classic Igbo saying, ‘Look nyash, kill goat’ on ‘Looking Nyash,’ he appreciates the pluses of a ‘Good Woman’ in Igbo, Pidgin and English. Once again he references God, “A good woman cometh from the Lord…” In fact, Flavour’s definition of a ‘Good Woman’ is one who transcends a diva and trusts in God.

But at five minutes and 10 seconds, the song is far too long. Once again, ‘Berna’ sees Flavour appreciate a woman of the same name, with the help of Tekno and Congolese star, Fally Ipupa aboard a Soukous beat, straight from Francophone Africa. That line, “Na only monkey go say you nor fine, Berna…” unlocks a new level of ‘wash.’

Flavour should have recruited Mr. P or J. Martins for the song though. ‘Omo Temi’ is Yoruba for ‘My woman’ and Flavour appreciates the beauty of a woman in the song. ‘Egwu Ndi Oma’ and its Selebobo-produced Folk sound samples the classic Udodo Nnobi song, ‘Obodo Edeligo’ before breaking into an amazing love song.

‘Egwu Ndi Oma’ is one of the best songs on this album. ‘Odoyewu’ is Ghanian colloquialism for a beautiful woman. ‘Bestie’ also focuses on love and a woman.

It’s not all love and God on ‘Flavour of Africa’ though, the album also addresses empirical factors like money, destiny, success and providence on an Ogene record. ‘Umuigbo’ means sons of Igbo or Igbo men. Like a lot of South-Eastern artists have done across 2020, Flavour also issues a public plea for unity to his Igbo kin, regardless of state of origin.

More than anything, the song also extols Igbo heritage with the pride it deserves. The Highlife record and the guitar melodies almost steal the spotlight from Flavour’s powerful message though… What a record.

‘Sawa Sawa’ featuring Beenie Man is one too many remixes of Flavour’s erstwhile continental hit and it’s time to stop and move on. Like ‘Papa Benji’ off Basketmouth’s critically-acclaimed album, Yabasi, ‘Beer Parlor Conversations’ feels like a conversation in Papa Benji’s office.

Conversations revolve around the wild demands of women. The Highlife record feels like lamentation and an empirical examination of the negative effects of patriarchy on men.

Final Thoughts

Flavour - Flavour of Africa. [2Nite Music]

Once again, Flavour delivers a good album. However, it is delivered in a familiar template, which makes the music familiar and safe. While that’s also Flavour’s style, evolution is necessary for every artist. At this time, it worked but if Flavour had sought evolution, the music could have been great.

This lack of evolution could slowly limit Flavour’s music to the markets he’s previously conquered. Topically, there is a lot of focus on love without the needed range to the perspective of the love stories that Flavour tells. He could have solved this with some imaginative songwriting, not ‘wash’ at all stops.

Aside from that, the tracklist could have also done with a few tweaks. The album could have also done without ‘Sawa Sawa,’ ‘Odoyewu’ and ‘Omeihoma.’

On the positive side, Flavour is unrepentantly African on the album - its title is perfect. That Odumeje skit is also a nice touch. Can somebody say Indaboski...

Album Sequencing: 1.3/2

Songwriting and Themes: 1.3/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.4/2

Execution: 1.2/2

6.9 - Victory