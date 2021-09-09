Five years after leaving the label, Iyanya resigns with Ubi Franklin's MMMG

This comes after Iyanya, who exited the label in 2015 amidst several controversies, which peaked in 2019, has signed with MAVIN Records and Temple Music.

In a statement, the label says, "How time indeed flies, it has been 165.6M Secs, 2.8M minutes, 46K hours, 1916 days, 274 weeks, 63 months, 5 years since the resolution of the contract binding two resilient and hardworking parties that felt the need to give themselves time and grow independently.

"These parties having explored life differently in the same niche, various spheres and found a defining purpose to their missions have collectively decided to come as one body to reckon with.

"We appreciate the effort of friends, colleagues and well wishers for the years of believing in our craft, supporting our purpose and encouraging our mission. We also acknowledge the individual management over the past years and look forward to working as a large family.

"We hope that this re-emergence bring forth more successful years. AMEN.

"Iyanya, Let’s Get It 🙏🏿🎶

"WE OUTSIDE."

In 2019, Franklin and his former artist, Iyanya had a public spat, which resulted in a media circus and Franklin appearing on Cool FM alongside Do2dtun to clear the air. While Iyanya was signed to MMMG, he became arguably the most sought after African act, releasing several hit records and two albums; Desire and Applaudise. He was also part of MMMG's compilation album, The Evolution.