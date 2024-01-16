Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

The singing sensation, known for his soulful voice and poetic lyricism, takes fans on a visual journey set in Ghana where he showcases some of the country's beautiful landscapes.

'Obaa Sima' was released in late 2023 as part of a 2-pack single on which Fireboy showcased his ability to craft hit singles driven by party-starting Afrobeats elements.

The music video is Fireboy's first release of 2024 as he kicks off what is likely to be a busy year for the award-winning star who is expected by fans to drop his fourth album.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since breaking into the mainstream in 2019, Fireboy has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top with his R&B-leaning music winning him the hearts of listeners.

The artist signed to YBNL Records has also shown that aside from making music that pulls at the heart string, he knows how to make Afropop music that will take over the chart. His party-starting hit single 'Peru' is proof of his hitmaking potentials and the record massive success becoming one of Afrobeats most exported singles.