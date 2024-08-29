ADVERTISEMENT
Lagbaja didn't allow me see his face during our recording session - Fireboy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fireboy recently released his fourth album 'adedamola'.

In an interview with Apple Music Africa Now, Fireboy talks about his new album and the experience of collaborating with Lagbaja and Seun Kuti.

According to the award-winning star, he couldn't see Lagbaja's face as he wore his famous mask all through the recording session of their collaboration 'Back & Forth'. Fireboy also shared he wanted to collaborate with legends in Nigerian music to add a touch of nostalgia and depth to the album.

"That’s a special record, right there. It means a lot to me getting a legend like Lagbaja on that record, in [the] time that we are in now. One major theme around the album is nostalgia—there’s this nostalgic feeling when you listen to the album, so it’s only right that I employed my legends in the game to help me push this message. Right from the very beginning, I knew this record was special, and I could not wait for everyone to listen to it.

You would not believe this: [Lagbaja] was masked up in the studio. It was crazy—I did not get to see his face. I had a few interesting thoughts; I wanted to ask him if I could see his face! But you know, all that matters is that we made the music. That’s what makes Lagbaja, Lagbaja. You know, “Lagbaja,” where I’m from, in the Yoruba language, means, "Mr. Nobody," an anonymous person; so it’s only right that I do not get to see his face. I’m glad he got to be on the record—a special person, a special artist, a special record."

On his collaboration with Seun Kuti, Fireboy credits the album A&R and YBNL label boss Olamide for suggesting him for the track while describing the Afrobeat star as an amazing and funny person.

"Big shout out to Olamide, one of the A&Rs on the album. When we worked on the song together in the studio, he advised me, “I hear Seun Kuti on this," and the moment he said that it just clicked. I just imagined him in one very dark room, spotlight on him, with the sax just blowing away, and it just made perfect sense to me. He’s a very cool guy, Seun Kuti. Amazing person, very funny, down to earth, and really hilarious. He has a very colourful personality and it was fun making the record with him."

On his fourth album, Fireboy named a song after the seminal Afropop star Wande Coal. He says the song and the album are a tribute to legends who have shaped African music over the years.

"I recorded that in 2021 I think, in SPINALL’s studio in Lagos. I was like, “When the time is right, this record will come out”—it just made a lot of sense. I listened to the beat once and it just immediately took me back to 2015-2016, when I was listening to one of Wande Coal’s records. It just sounded like something Wande Coal would love, something he would have loved to have spit on. I was like, “What would Wande of 2016 do? Let me just try that.” It’s sort of like a tribute to him; [everyone] knows I respect him so much.

This whole album is more like a tribute to all the legends that shaped African music over the years, and also a testament to myself, of course, and my growth over the years."

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

