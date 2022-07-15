RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fireboy links up with Asake for new single 'Bandana'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has released a new single 'Bandana' that features label mate and rave of the moment Asake.

Fireboy, Asake
Fireboy, Asake

Artist: Fireboy

Song Title: Bandana

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 15, 2022

Producer: P. Priime

Song Art:

Fireboy - Bandana Song Art
Fireboy - Bandana Song Art

Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds

Features: 1 - Asake

Label: YBNL/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Award-winning Afrobeats star Fireboy is known for his catchy writing and lovely melody and for his new single 'Bandana', he taps red-hot Asake in a clash of talents.

STREAM HERE

