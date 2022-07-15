Artist: Fireboy
Fireboy links up with Asake for new single 'Bandana'
Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has released a new single 'Bandana' that features label mate and rave of the moment Asake.
Song Title: Bandana
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 15, 2022
Producer: P. Priime
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 58 seconds
Features: 1 - Asake
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Award-winning Afrobeats star Fireboy is known for his catchy writing and lovely melody and for his new single 'Bandana', he taps red-hot Asake in a clash of talents.
