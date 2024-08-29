ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy releases highly-anticipated fourth album 'adedamola'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fireboy has released his fourth album titled 'adedamola'.

The 14-track album will also feature Nigerian superstar disc jockey, musician, and producer Spinall.

The album comes 2 years after Fireboy released his third album 'Playboy' which had the hit singles 'Bandana' featuring Asake and 'Playboy'.

Adedamola which is Fireboy's first name suggests the singer is making a U-turn from the hedonistic exploration that shaped his last album for more personal and sentimental themes.

The album is expected to further cement his status as a global superstar and expand his already massive fanbase.

According to Spotify data, Fireboy has built a huge following across the globe, particularly in the US, Nigeria, UK, Germany, and France, Fireboy DML's music has resonated deeply with Spotify listeners, especially those aged 23-34.

Fireboy DML's ability to connect with listeners through his music is undeniable. His songs evoke a range of emotions, from joy and celebration to introspection and vulnerability, making him a relatable and beloved figure among fans worldwide.

Speaking on the process of making this album Fireboy commented that "every single part of me went into this album. It's so personal, and it feels nostalgic, like a call to home. That's why it’s titled ‘Adedamola’. I'm excited to share it with the world.”

Fireboy's decision to collaborate with Grammy Album of the Year winner Jon Baptiste and the highly acclaimed Grammy-nominated Seun Kuti suggests he might be eyeing a nomination in the Global categories especially as he releases the album just days before the August 31 Grammy deadline.

With 'Adedamola,' Fireboy DML is poised to make an even greater impact on the global music scene. His unique sound, combined with his undeniable talent and widespread appeal, sets the stage for a groundbreaking release that will resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

