FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

A few months ago, when the artist tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single 'Buga' at the World Cup, little did he know that the universe would grant him this fervent wish.

Among more than 20 additional top-level entertainers from around the world performing at the event, Kizz Daniel will be performing alongside five international award-winning singers — American DJ and Music Producer, Diplo on November 22; Nigeria's Kizz Daniel on November 23 - 20h55 – 21h40; Canadian crooner, Nora Fatehi on November 29; American singer, Trinidad Cardona on December 1 and Scotland's Calvin Harris on December 10 — at the Qatar 2022 FIFA Fan Festival mainstage as part of the FIFA Sound lineup, all in a bid to enrich the great programme of the FIFA Fan Festival over the 29-day tournament at Al Bidda Park in the heart of Doha, next to The Corniche.