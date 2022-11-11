RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

Adeayo Adebiyi

Following the successes of his global tour and the release of his recent hit track, ‘COUGH’, incredibly multi-talented Afrobeats, Pop, R&B singer/songwriter, Kizz Daniel is arguably having an impressive time of life as FIFA announces him as one of the headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival event in Doha, Qatar.

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The performance, which is an extension of FIFA Sound, is an entertainment strategy designed to bring more connections between the beautiful game of football and music.

Recommended articles

A few months ago, when the artist tweeted that he would love to perform his hit single 'Buga' at the World Cup, little did he know that the universe would grant him this fervent wish.

Among more than 20 additional top-level entertainers from around the world performing at the event, Kizz Daniel will be performing alongside five international award-winning singers — American DJ and Music Producer, Diplo on November 22; Nigeria's Kizz Daniel on November 23 - 20h55 – 21h40; Canadian crooner, Nora Fatehi on November 29; American singer, Trinidad Cardona on December 1 and Scotland's Calvin Harris on December 10 — at the Qatar 2022 FIFA Fan Festival mainstage as part of the FIFA Sound lineup, all in a bid to enrich the great programme of the FIFA Fan Festival over the 29-day tournament at Al Bidda Park in the heart of Doha, next to The Corniche.

Kizz Daniel has enjoyed a successful 2022 with his single 'Buga' becoming one of the biggest singles out of the continent; his successful 'Afroclassic Tour' of the UK, US, Canada, and select African countries, including Rwanda, Namibia, Uganda and one of South America's vivacious entertainment hubs — Suriname; and now his addictive street jam, 'Cough (Odo)'. This gifted artist is now ready to take 'Buga' to the most significant event in competitive sport — the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

FIFA confirms Kizz Daniel as one of the performing artists at the 2022 World Cup

Asake, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Rema, Oxlade, nominated for MOBO Awards [See Full Nomination List]

Asake, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Rema, Oxlade, nominated for MOBO Awards [See Full Nomination List]

Larry Gaaga & 2Baba becomes 'The Kabal', taps Falz for new single, 'Mad Over Hills'

Larry Gaaga & 2Baba becomes 'The Kabal', taps Falz for new single, 'Mad Over Hills'

Bella Alubo drops new single, 'Another Level'

Bella Alubo drops new single, 'Another Level'

Rising Dancehall act Jahblend drops new single, 'Mad Lit'

Rising Dancehall act Jahblend drops new single, 'Mad Lit'

Afroselecta-BBK returns with third installment of 'Driler & Vanilla' series

Afroselecta-BBK returns with third installment of 'Driler & Vanilla' series

Maleek Berry returns with new single, 'My way'

Maleek Berry returns with new single, 'My way'

Sheye Banks joins forces with Ojujucalaba for Amapiano hit 'Go Low'

Sheye Banks joins forces with Ojujucalaba for Amapiano hit 'Go Low'

'I make all types of music. There's nothing I can't make,' Wizkid says on The Dotty Show

'I make all types of music. There's nothing I can't make,' Wizkid says on The Dotty Show

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Mohbad, Naira Marley

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Davido's AWAY Festival postponed

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Mercy-Chinwo [Eezee Concepts]

Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single